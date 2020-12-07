A dramatic house and estate up for sale for the first time in over 750 years

Llanfendigaid has been in the same family since Edward I was on the throne – but that is about to change. Penny Churchill tells more.

The dramatic scenery of the Snowdonia National Park forms the backdrop to Llanfendigaid, a historic 18th-century house of 13th-century origin at Rhoslefain, a sleepy rural hamlet near the town of Tywyn, on the west coast of southern Gwynedd, Wales. It’s currently for sale through Finest Properties at a guide price of £2m.

The three-storey, Georgian stone house, listed Grade II* by CADW, has been owned since 1241 by the Nanney-Wynn family, who built their fortune from farming and the shipping of timber and wool to America.

Since the end of the First World War, the 16,000-acre Llanfendigaid estate, which once stretched along the Welsh coast from Harlech in the north to Aberystwyth in the south, has been scaled down to an exclusive holiday let and wedding venue set in 16 acres of gardens and woodland within the national park.

Llanfendigaid comprises the 13th-century manor house, rebuilt in 1746 and extended in the early 1900s, and three luxury self-catering holiday cottages, each having its own distinctive style and character.

The spacious main house, which could easily revert to private use, stands in more than an acre of private wooded grounds, with glorious views in all directions.

It boasts entrance and reception halls, three main reception rooms, a kitchen, a breakfast room, nine bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The Cow Shed, converted in 2015 from probably the oldest building on the estate, is a sleek, contemporary holiday cottage with an open-plan living area, three double bedrooms, a sheltered south-facing courtyard and a garden with sea views.

Cosy and welcoming, two-bedroom Dove Cottage has an open-plan living area on the first floor to make the most of the sea and mountain views.

Stable Cottage has been carefully converted using local materials and wooden floors throughout: it has an open-plan living area, two bedrooms, a family bathroom, and a private outdoor seating area.

Llanfendigaid is for sale at £2m — see more details and pictures.