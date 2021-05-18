A dreamy house with wonderful countryside views in the Cotswolds

The Dower House, on the edge of Forthampton, in Gloucestershire, brings together charming interiors with sits in 29 acres of idyllic countryside.

The Dower House stands in 29 acres of gardens and grassland in an idyllic rural location on the edge of Forthampton village, protected by the rolling acres of the surrounding Forthampton estate.

For sale for only the second time since 1945, the property comes fresh to the market with Knight Frank, at a guide price of £2.25 million.

Considerably extended over the years, it offers more than 7,000sq ft of comfortable, well-laid-out family accommodation, including three reception rooms, a snooker room, a kitchen/breakfast room with three-oven Aga, five bedroom suites, three further bedrooms, two bath/shower rooms and two attic rooms.

The interiors have preserved many delightful period features, such as several fine fireplaces and the main hall’s flagstone floor, which may date back to the late 17th-century.

The gardens and grounds are stocked with a wide variety of flowers, shrubs and specimen trees, with herbaceous borders around the lawns filled with native English plants, including peonies in a wide range of colours.

Of particular note is the swimming pool, which is set away from the house and enjoys panoramic views over the adjoining countryside.

The land, enclosed by well-maintained hedges, totals about 29 acres and is currently split into three paddocks.

Accessed from a second drive, a modern storage barn with electricity and water could be easily converted to barn stabling with access to the paddocks and sand arena, subject to the necessary consents.

There’s also a coach house with 2 garages, a stable, a wood store and gardener’s store and a greenhouse.

The Dower House is for sale at £2.25 million via Knight Frank — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Forthampton: What you need to know

Location: The village stands 3½ miles from Tewkesbury and 12 miles from both Cheltenham and Ledbury

The village stands 3½ miles from Tewkesbury and 12 miles from both Cheltenham and Ledbury Atmosphere : Forthampton is a picturesque village with duck ponds, pretty thatched cottages, a Grade II-listed Norman church, and a row of almshouses designed by William Burges. There’s an active village hall and village club .

: Forthampton is a picturesque village with duck ponds, pretty thatched cottages, a Grade II-listed Norman church, and a row of almshouses designed by William Burges. There’s an active village hall and village club . Things to do : An open garden event is held biannually at the village, and there are plenty of country pursuits available locally, from riding to shooting and fishing. Nearby Tewksbury, Cheltenham and Gloucester all offer a wide range of culture and entertainment options.

: An open garden event is held biannually at the village, and there are plenty of country pursuits available locally, from riding to shooting and fishing. Nearby Tewksbury, Cheltenham and Gloucester all offer a wide range of culture and entertainment options. Schools: Several well-regarded schools, both independent and state, are within easy reach, from Cheltenham Ladies College and Cheltenham College to Dean Close, Beaudesert and The Royal Grammar School. Find more properties in the area.