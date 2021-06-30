A elegantly pretty house with delightful gardens in the heart of Berkshire, combining period character with modern living

Bringing together modern living with period features and manicured gardens, Glebe House, in Berkshire, is the perfect family home.

On a sunny day, it’s difficult not to be entranced by the pink-rose-covered façade of pretty Glebe House, in Warfield, Berkshire. For sale through Strutt & Parker at an asking price of £1.4 million, this elegant property combines period character with modern living, making it an ideal family home.

The interiors span 2,355sq ft, with, on the ground floor, four reception rooms – a fine sitting room, a large dining room, a snug and a convenient study – all littered with fireplaces, log burners, or overhead beams, plus a sleek yet rustic kitchen featuring a central island with integral breakfast bar, an Aga, and integrated appliances.

Upstairs are five bedrooms, one of which is ensuite, plus a family bathroom.

Outside, the beautifully kept gardens have manicured lawns and well-stocked beds, as well as a range of outbuildings that includes two stables, a summerhouse, garage, wood and bike stores. The grounds also offer lots of room for outdoor dining, entertaining and relaxation (there’s a spot that’s perfect for a hammock).

Glebe House is for sale at £1.4 million via Strutt & Parker — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Warfield: What you need to know

Ascot is only five miles down the road and Windsor not much further. Atmosphere : This pretty village is known for having one of Berkshire’s most beautiful churches, whih dates from the Middle Ages.

: You are spoilt for choice, with golf at Wentworth, Sunningdale, Swinley Forest and The Royal Berkshire, racing at Ascot and Windsor, walking, cycling and riding in Windsor Great Park and boating on the Thames. Plus, for families, Legoland. Schools : Again, plenty of options here, from St. George’s, to St. Mary’s, Papplewick, Licensed Victuallers School, The Marist, Lambrook and Holyport College.

