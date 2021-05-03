An immaculate, remodelled 18th-century home with stable and tennis court, just outside the edge of London

Orchard House is a charming family home in five leafy acres just outside picturesque Old Oxted, walking distance from a station the nearest gastropub.

The desire to live in the countryside, surrounded by nature with not a neighbour in sight, yet also be walking distance from great pubs and transport links… it’s a wish as old as the property market itself, the 21st century expression of a dream probably first expressed by a Neanderthal who wished his cave was just a little closer to the river.

Yet as more of us seek to swap town for country, the desire to have it all seems even more apt than ever; and it just so happens that this property manages to tick all the boxes.

The house is located just south of Old Oxted, a village just outside London with good rail links, and Junction 6 of the M25 nearby. Not that you’d know it while you were here: Orchard House stands proudly in five acres near the tranquil conservation area of Broadham Green, and benefits from long views over the surrounding countryside. It’s currently on the market with Sotheby’s at an asking price of £2,000,000.

With four double bedrooms, three reception rooms, a stable and tennis court, Orchard House packs a significant punch considering its relatively compact size.

Believed to be from the mid 18th Century, this charming country home has been tastefully remodelled into the bright, immaculate house that it is today.

The ground floor opens up into a well sized entrance hallway that leads off to the sitting room on one side – complete with a wood burning fire — and a dining room the other, with both rooms featuring dual aspect windows over the garden.

The kitchen, complete with a substantial marble and wood island and stable doors that open onto the garden is a spacious family room that leads onto the breakfast room, making it the perfect space for intimate dining or entertaining.

Behind the period plaster and beamed exterior is a house of tasteful modernity, with rooms benefiting from fixed spotlights, tiled flooring and carpets, open-plan design and double-glazed mullioned windows. The property is walking distance to Hurst Green station (which serves both London Bridge and Victoria) while a short stroll delivers you to The Haycutter gastropub.

Orchard house is currently on the market with Sotheby’s at an asking price of £2,000,000 — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for more details.

Old Oxted: What you need to know

Location: Broadham Green Road is located on the edge of the popular village town of Old Oxted, Surrey with a short walk or drive into the main village. Old Oxted is a 20 minute drive to the North Downs and Gatwick airport and a 30 minute train journey to London.

Atmosphere: Known as the Achilles heel for commuters, this pretty village town boasts a thriving high street, fantastic schools and a real community feels amongst its residents.

Things to do: With four popular pubs, including The Haycutter gastropub, plus a number of restaurants, Oxted also hold an annual beer festival for the hop-enthused. With excellent rail and transport links direct to London from Hurst Green Station, plus easy access to walks on the North Downs, its not hard to see why this corner of Surrey is highly sought after.

Schools: Unsurprisingly, there are a number of great schools in the area including St Mary’s C of E Primary School and Hazelwood Preparatory School. There are numerous secondaries in the area including the popular Oxted School and Ardingly College.

