A fairytale cottage in need of work in North Devon

This Grade II-listed cottage in Lynton could make the perfect summer escape once renovation is completed.

Buyers heading to the West Country have the opportunity to make their mark on a Grade II-listed cottage in Lynton on the north coast of Devon. Work has been already started at the one-bedroom property, which is for sale through Exmoor Property Lynton at an asking price of £240,000, but needs to be completed with plumbing and heating, plastering, new kitchen and bathroom units and floor coverings and decorations.

The house, which could make a perfect summer retreat or holiday let, has an open-plan living area and an additional room on the ground floor. Upstairs is the master bedroom, which has French doors and planning permission to install a balcony.

‘There is a real “wow” factor with this property,’ says Greg Lang, spokesperson for Exmoor Property Lynton. ‘It’s like someone dropped Hansel and Gretel’s cottage into the Exmoor National Park. It’s finished to builders ‘first fix’ so the new owners can put their own stamp on the interior to make this property a unique retreat for themselves or a profitable holiday let.’

The agents estimate that buyers will need to budget about £60,000 to finish the works. The property also comes with a garden that could benefit from some landscaping.

The cottage is for sale at £240,000 via Exmoor Property Lynton — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Lynton: What you need to know