A fantastic home in Somerset that comes with a 77 apple, pear and walnut orchard and its own cider production barn

West Bradley, found in the village of the same name, is the epitome of a West Country idyll with orchards, historic ponds and lovely interiors.

Cider and the west country go hand in hand, so what could be more apt for potential buyers looking to find somewhere in Somerset, than a 70-acre apple orchard (which also includes seven acres of pear and Walnut trees)?

West Bradley and the West Bradley Orchards are currently on the market via Savills for offers in excess of £3.25 million.

Of course, the latter two don’t make for as quite a refreshing drink on hot summer days, but the fives acres of Walnut trees is especially rare for the UK, making it one of the country’s four largest walnut producers.

The West Bradley Orchards are well-known in Somerset for their apple and cider production, having established a name for themselves over the past 30 years.

Some of the apple trees within the orchard are thought to include beautiful 80-year old specimens, which have been lovingly tended to over the past 100 years of commercial apple growing at the orchard. Each year, the trees produce in excess of 400 tonnes of apples.

The range of apples within the orchards are predominantly grown for cider. Whilst the majority are sold to other cider producers, there is a barn adjacent to the property that is used for ‘at home’ cider production and storage. The orchard also includes desert apples — and is just one of three orchards in the west country to do so — as well as juicing apples.

But this isn’t all just about the orchards — although for some cider enthusiasts, it might be enough.

West Bradley house itself is a fine country abode, with views over to Glastonbury Torr and numerous outbuildings, a tennis court and three historic ponds within the idyllic grounds.

The house was built in the early 1720’s by Col. William Piers — a British whig politician who sat in the House of Commons between 1716 and 1741— to replace the original manor house which stood on the site, with works thought to have been completed by 1726. Constructed primarily of coursed and square stone rubble under a double Roman tile roof, West Bradley assumes an unusual shape, thanks to four diagonal bays, creating an octagonal shape.

Inside, the accommodation is set over three floors, with a fantastic dual-aspect drawing room and a bright open-plan kitchen/breakfast room which flows into the sun room, which acts as the real focal space downstairs.

Set across the first and second floor are five bedrooms, including the principal suite on the first floor with a spacious dressing room and en-suite.

Director for Savills residential sales team in Bath, Alistair Heather, comments: ‘This is a hugely exciting proposition for someone to become the custodian of not only a wonderful country house and grounds with incredibly pretty views, but the most impressive and beautiful orchards I have seen.

‘If you’ve always dreamt of becoming a cider-maker or fruit farmer, this could be the chance to turn that dream into a reality.’

Drinks on you.

West Bradley House is currently on the market via Savills for offers over £3.25 million — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

West Bradley: What you need to know

Location: 4 miles south-east of Glastonbury, 25 miles from Bath and 10 miles from Bruton. Castle Cary is just 7 miles away and runs services to London and Bristol Temple Meads (although its probably best to avoid this station over the Glastonbury festival period).

Atmosphere: The pretty parish is not far from Glastonbury which offers plenty of eclectic, independent shops, cafes and restaurants.

Things to do: Explore the beautiful surrounding West Country with a walk up to Glastonbury Torr, a visit to Wells Cathedral or shopping in Clarks Village in Street.

Schools: Millfield School, Street School, Downside, Wells Cathedral and All Hallows School are all well regarded in the area.

