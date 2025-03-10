A five-bedroom family home that would host the perfect Henley party
Church Field in Fawley is spacious and magnificently well appointed, both inside and out.
To Henley, today, and a symphony of brick and timber. Henley is one of the nation’s more famous towns, occupying a prime position on the nice bit of the River Thames, and where once a year they have a regatta, where people do lots of rowing and the people who watch the rowing do lots of drinking.
Henley and its environs is popular for a lot more than just rowing. It is a glorious location in the home counties, in the glorious Chiltern Hills National Landscape. Think green rolling hills, beautiful winding rivers, pretty market towns. And Church Field.
This five-bedroom home in the small village of Fawley is for sale with Hamptons for the sum of £4.5 million. There is much to love here. The delightfully manicured lawns. The large tiled roof. The impeccable interiors. The perfectly placed specimen trees.
Originally built in the 1930s, Church Field is set over two floors and offers a whopping 3,900sq ft of living space. It’s a home for entertaining, with a vast kitchen/breakfast/sitting room occupying the heart of the home, complemented by a further drawing room, dining room, family room and study.
On the first floor you will find the five bedrooms, headlined by the spacious master suite, which features an en-suite bathroom, balcony and dressing room. The property is finished to a sublime standard throughout, with modern furnishing and fittings combining elegantly with period features such as open fireplaces and exposed beams.
Situated in three acres of gardens and grounds, the property is just as good outside as it is inside. Formal lawns envelop the house, and to the rear you will find a ‘competition-standard’ tennis court, as well as a swimming pool. Further joy can be found in wildflower meadows, a kitchen garden and a greenhouse. Attached to the house is a large dining terrace.
Further accommodation can be found above the detached four-bay garage, where a self-contained flat offers extra beds, which are currently used to house rowers during the regatta week.
Church Field is for sale with Hamptons for £4.5 million. For more information and pictures, click here
James Fisher is the Deputy Digital Editor of Country Life. He writes about property, travel, motoring and things that upset him. He lives in London
