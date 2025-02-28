Country houses for sale

A five-bedroom former farmhouse brought to life with one of the finest living rooms we've seen

Glebe Farm in Nottinghamshire has undergone an astounding restoration to create a very special home.

From the outside, there is perhaps not too much about Glebe Farm that catches the eye. It is a large red-brick building in a lovely part of the Nottinghamshire countryside. It is surrounded by lawns and mature trees. There is a ha-ha. All pretty straightforward so far.

But we know better than to make assumptions, don’t we. Because unassuming things often have the ability to surprise us, don’t they. And Glebe Farm is indeed very surprising, because it has undergone quite the transformation from a former farmhouse into a deliciously luxurious modern home with all the trimmings. For sale with Fine & Country for £2.5 million.

The best things come in hidden packages. That’s why we like Christmas so much. And birthdays. And Glebe Farm. Situated in the south Nottinghamshire village of Stanton on the Wolds, the property offers five bedrooms and some extremely stylish interiors set in a U-shape plan over two floors.

The bones of the house are very old, but the interiors are very new. Restored by the current owner, the property now features more than 4,200sq ft of living space, highlights of which include a double-height open plan living room and dining area.

Three bedrooms occupy the ground floor, while another guest bedroom and the principal bedroom are on the first floor.

On the first floor you will also find the study, which boasts a large internal window from which you can keep an eye on the rest of the house while you work, like some kind of villain. I’m a big fan of internal windows.

Outside, the property boasts extensive gardens of about two acres, which are mostly set to lawn on all sides. In said gardens you will find extensive planting areas for growing your own fruit or vegetables. You will also find a timber-framed gazebo, which is ideal for al-fresco dining and entertaining.

Another real highlight of Glebe Farm is its leisure facilities. A timber barn has been transformed into a home gym, while the gardens also feature a freestanding barrel sauna and a natural swimming pond with a deck.

Everything is here, but wrapped up in an unassuming package. Classy.

Glebe Farm is for sale with Fine & Country for £2.5 million. For more information and pictures, click here

James Fisher
James Fisher
Deputy Digital Editor

James Fisher is the Deputy Digital Editor of Country Life. He writes about property, travel, motoring and things that upset him. He lives in London

