A five-storey townhouse set amongst a sea of pastel-coloured properties in a street that’s Chelsea’s hidden gem

A splash of colour and a great deal of money make for a charming three-bed, five-storey Chelsea property in what might just be the capital's most luxurious postcode.

Located in a cul-de-sac just off the infamous Kings Road is this delightful, pastel-coloured house, ‘in one of Chelsea’s most renowned and quintessential streets.’

Currently for sale via Savills for £3.95 million, the property is exactly what you would expect for the price tag and location, described as a ‘quiet backwater’ which ‘offers a peaceful village feel moments from the hubbub of the King’s Road, Sloane Square and South Kensington.’

The sky blue, three bed house has 2,249sq ft of accommodation and sits amongst a row of pastel-coloured properties, which fills Bywater street with charming tones of blues, pinks and lilac.

Inside, the accommodation is pretty much a blank canvas, with ample natural light thanks to its position on the eastern terrace.

Set out over five floors, there is currently a cinema room and bathroom in the basement, a kitchen and dining area on the lower ground floor and the reception room on the ground floor.

Completing the rest of the internal living space are two bedrooms plus a bathroom on the first floor and the master suite, which occupies the entire top floor.

Chelsea SW3: What you need to know

Location: In the heart of Chelsea, just off the King’s Road. Sloane Square underground station is the closest tube station with Circle and District lines. South Kensington offers District, Picadilly and Circle and Knightsbridge underground offers Picadilly lines.

Atmosphere: One of the most famous roads in London for high end and designer shopping. It is home to an eclectic mix of residents and is popular with visitors for shopping and soaking up the Chelsea atmosphere.

Things to do: The Saatchi gallery is just a stones throw away from the property, and there are more shops than you could imagine. There are also a number of pubs, fantastic restaurants, bars and smaller parks in the area.

Schools: St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School and Saint Thomas Moore Language College are both rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted. Malborough Primary School is also located within the area and received a ‘good’ rating from Ofsted.

