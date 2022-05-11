A former chapel that has been beautiful transformed into a spacious family home in a popular Suffolk village

Feature stained glass windows, fabulous open-plan living space and secluded gardens meet at The Chapel, in the village of Moulton.

As the name implies, The Chapel, in Moulton, on the Suffolk to Cambridgeshire border, didn’t start life as a house.

When it was built, in 1897, it was intended as a place where the village’s Methodist congregation could gather. The later conversion preserved many of the ecclesiastical features, such as the arched stained glass windows and vaulted ceilings, as well as creating a home well suited to contemporary living, with mod-cons such as part underfloor heating and an in-built sound system.

Extending to 2,370sq ft, the property — currently on the market via Jackson-Stops with a guide price of £825,000 — centres around a wonderful triple-aspect, open-plan living area on the ground floor. A spiral staircase winds upstairs to the five bedrooms, whilst a wood-burning stove creates a cosy seating area.

Outside is a pretty garden with paved terrace and mature trees.

The Chapel is currently on the market via Jackson-Stops with a guide price of £825,000 — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

Moulton: What you need to know

Location: Inbetween Cambridge (18 miles) and Bury St Edmunds (12 miles), and just three miles from Newmarket. Rail links from Newmarket go to London Liverpool Street, and Stansted International Airport is roughly a 40-minute drive away.

Atmosphere: The delightful village is surrounded by picturesque Suffolk countryside and centres around a large village green with open meadows, playing fields and a stream. The Packhorse Inn is a popular local pub and Moulton village stores provides daily amenities. Neighbouring Newmarket offers further facilities, with restaurants, shops, schools hotels and a golf club.

Things to do: For a spot of horse racing, head over to Newmarket, or for a dose of history and culture, head to Cambridge. The surrounding countryside also offers plenty of beautiful walks and riding routes.

Schools: Moulton Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School, Cheveley C of E Primary School and Kennett Primary School are all rated ‘good’ by Ofsted.

