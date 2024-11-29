A four bedroom Grade II-listed villa in Kent with interiors reminiscent of the temples of the Greek gods

A house fit for a king? No, a house fit for Zeus himself.

My favourite colour is pink, which always raises some eyebrows. I find it strange. Pink is a good colour and it comes in many hues. It’s playful. It is more interesting than red, which is the colour of blood, which nobody likes.

If you ever have the chance to meet me, which you should, because I am fascinating, you would not find me dressed head-to-toe in pink. Mostly I keep it to the confines of my socks, although I am considering dying my hair pink. A nice soft pink.

For the person who lives in this house in Kent, their favourite colour is blue, and they are not afraid to let you know it. At least, on the inside. On the outside it is not a blue house. On the inside, it is very much a blue house. It’s for sale with John D Wood & Co for £2.5 million.

Recommended videos for you

Where is it, and what is it? Such vital questions. It is on Nizels Lane, in Hildenborough near Tonbridge, which is in Kent. What it is, is a Grade II-listed Georgian property of four bedrooms and some 7,200sq ft. There are 1.38 acres of gardens, approximately. There is a duck pond.

According to the agents, the interiors were styled and designed with inspiration from the luxurious villas and temples of Ancient Greece and Rome. But with added blue. Did you know that temples like the Acropolis and so on used to have paint on them? They might have been pink for all we know. I digress.

Set over three floors, one of which is a large cellar, the property offers a large study, kitchen/breakfast room, reception room and family room on its ground floor. Lots of high ceilings, elegant cornicing and plasterwork, fireplaces and so on. Lots of blue, as discussed. The study also comes with original William Morris wallpaper, which naturally we’re a big fan of.

On the first floor, you’ll find four bedrooms, all en-suite. Also in blue.

Outside, things are equally exciting, with the gardens and ground containing a partially walled formal garden, manicured lawns and nice bushes and trees. And the duck pond.

You might be looking at the pictures and wondering, ‘is that a golf course next door?’. It is a golf course next door. It’s called Nizels Golf & Country Club and it looks rather nice. Probably worth joining if you enjoy your golf and decide to buy this house.

There are lots of good schools nearby, as well as two good train stations at Hildenbrough and Sevenoaks, which are 1.9 and 3.9 miles away respectively.

For sale with John D Wood & Co for £2.5 million. For more information and pictures, click here