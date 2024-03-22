A ancient clifftop lodge that’s spectacular within, just down the coast from the castle of King Arthur

Trebrea Lodge near Tintagel is more of a manor house, and is ready to become the ideal Cornish family home.

What do you think when you hear the word ‘lodge’? Is it, a small property, likely no more than three bedrooms, likely in a wilderness? Or do you think: ‘No, a lodge is a Grade II*-listed country home, with four bedrooms, four reception rooms, outbuildings and gardens designed by Jinny Blom’.

If you replied with the second answer, then boy do I have the property for you. Behold Trebrea Lodge, near Tintagel, on the north Cornwall coast. For sale with Strutt and Parker and John Bray Estates for offers in excess of £2.5 million, the property is currently used as a holiday let, but is ripe for becoming an exceptional family home. I mean just look at it.

As a result of its current life as a holiday let, the property is finished to an exceptional standard within. With renovations undertaken by the award-winning London architect Simon Conder, the result is a property that is elegantly modern, but that retains plenty of period charm throughout.

Its situation is to be appreciated too. As mentioned, the 4 acres of gardens and grounds were designed and landscaped by Jinny Blom, and contains an orchard, croquet lawn, a spring-fed stream and plenty of deciduous and fir trees.

It also offers tremendous views of the surrounding countryside and the Atlantic Ocean beyond. A paddock opposite the house means that view is protected, too.

Trebrea also benefits from (or ‘has’, if you’re not an estate agent) ancillary accommodation, in the form of a detached studio and annexe, that each provide a further two bedrooms.

As for the surrounding area, well, it’s the best of the Cornish coast. Situated in an AONB, Tintagel Castle is just down the road, with the popular Trebarwith Strand beach about a mile away.

The nearby villages of Tintagel and Camelford offer plenty of pubs, cafes, supermarkets and restaurants, as well as primary and secondary schools.

Trebrea Lodge is for sale with Strutt and Parker and John Bray Estates for offers in excess of £2.5 million. For more information and pictures, click here