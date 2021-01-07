A genuine Henley-on-Thames landmark comes up for sale at £6.25 million

Penny Churchill looks at the sale of Longlands House in the heart of Henley.

Behind the grand 18th-century façade that conceals an older house, Grade II*-listed Longlands House, in Henley’s famous Hart Street, has been one of the elegant Oxfordshire town’s landmark buildings since 1786. With the owner downsizing, this imposing, 4,500sq ft house is on the market with Hamptons at a guide price of £6.25m.

Located a mere 120 yards from the banks of the Thames, it was once the home of the Bishop of Lincoln and is now one of few Georgian townhouses in Henley that hasn’t been converted into flats.

The current owner, who purchased the property as commercial offices in 2000, ran a successful advertising agency from the building before deciding to restore Longlands House to its former glory as a private family home.

The double-fronted main house has accommodation on three floors, with a roof terrace on the fourth floor and a cinema/media room and wine cellar on the lower ground.

The ground floor houses a reception hall, three reception rooms and a modern kitchen/breakfast room, with two en-suite bedrooms, a further bedroom and a study-cum-studio on the first floor and three further bedrooms, plus two bath/shower rooms on the second.

Outside, double carriage doors lead to generous off-street parking, a walled garden, a dining terrace, lawns and a summerhouse.

Also included in the sale is the adjoining 1,200sq ft, two-bedroom cottage, converted from the 15th-century stable block.

Longlands House is for sale via Hamptons at £6.25m — see more pictures and details.