A Georgian haven in Norfolk complete with a moat and Monet-inspired bridge

Mixing the right amount of luxury and comfort with a Shakespearean inspired garden, this property makes lockdown living a walk in the park.

Is it the charming moat that surrounds three-quarters of the property? The romantic Willow tree that frames the water? Perhaps it’s the wooden Monet-style bridge that crosses said moat?

Or could it be the Grade II-listed Georgian house itself, with its six bedrooms and light-filled, eccentric reception rooms?

Featuring a characterful master bedroom complete with a dressing room and ensuite and set in 1.23 acres of secluded, utopian English countryside, The Old Rectory blends comfortable, luxurious living into its outdoor surroundings.

It’s difficult with a property as complete as this one, which also boasts a detached one-bedroom cottage (perfect for visitors or staycationers alike) and a separate office and studio above the garage for all your home-working needs. Where often the self-contained smaller properties can be treated as an afterthought, this is happily not the case here, and the cottage is finished to a high standard.

When off the clock, the secluded private grounds are a great place to relax and you can enjoy the mature woodland, well-stocked borders and lawns.

With a terrace that leads from the kitchen to the Monet-style bridge, and an outdoor kitchen complete with a pizza oven and barbecue, this property is surely the place that lockdown, spring-heatwave dreams are made of.

The Old Rectory is currently on the market via Bedfords at £1.1 million — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for more details.

Beeston: What you need to know

Location: Beeston is a village located in north Norfolk, 16 miles from Norwich.

Atmosphere: Beeston is a small village with strong community ties. In 2019, the community raised funds to buy The Beeston Ploughshare and it is now run as a community pub, shop, restaurant and cafe.

Things to do: With a frequent bus service and a rail station located at King’s Lynn with access to London Liverpool Street, there is also the historic market town of Fakenham that has a range of restaurants, shops and a golf course.

Schools: The local primary school is Beeston Primary, with Litcham School as the closest secondary.

