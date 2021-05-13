A Georgian haven in Norfolk complete with a moat and Monet-inspired bridge

Mixing the right amount of luxury and comfort with a Shakespearean inspired garden, this property makes lockdown living a walk in the park.
When off the clock, the secluded private grounds are a great place to relax and you can enjoy the mature woodland, well-stocked borders and lawns.
With a terrace that leads from the kitchen to the Monet-style bridge, and an outdoor kitchen complete with a pizza oven and barbecue, this property is surely the place that lockdown, spring-heatwave dreams are made of.
Beeston: What you need to know
Location: Beeston is a village located in north Norfolk, 16 miles from Norwich.
Atmosphere: Beeston is a small village with strong community ties. In 2019, the community raised funds to buy The Beeston Ploughshare and it is now run as a community pub, shop, restaurant and cafe.
Things to do: With a frequent bus service and a rail station located at King’s Lynn with access to London Liverpool Street, there is also the historic market town of Fakenham that has a range of restaurants, shops and a golf course.
Schools: The local primary school is Beeston Primary, with Litcham School as the closest secondary.
