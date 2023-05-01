A glorious 16th century farmhouse in Kent that is up for sale for the first time in 40 years

Old Mumford Farm is the type of property that exudes charm from every crevice. From its sensational feature fireplaces to the beautifully-kept grounds and the three additional properties, the sale of this exemplary home will no doubt entice buyers from far and wide.

Available for the first time in 40 years, Old Mumford Farm near Kingsnorth is a rare opportunity to acquire a small, Grade II-listed Kentish farmstead.

Set in a highly accessible (yet rural) location, the property offers eight acres that contains the main house, two converted holiday cottages, a three-bedroom detached barn and a mixture of formal and informal grounds.

The two converted holiday cottages each offer two bedrooms and wonderful living spaces, filled with the same exquisite period features as the main house.

The three-bedroom barn takes the form of a three-sided square, with a large courtyard at its centre.

The main farmhouse itself dates from the 16th century, but was considerably altered in the 18th century and now offers six bedrooms and five reception rooms of period living.

The reception hall is a warming space with exposed brick flooring and an open brick fire. From here, you can walk into the dining room with its tiled floors and exposed beams.

The drawing room is undoubtedly the heart of the house, with an expansive inglenook fireplace, exposed ceiling beams and wood-panelled walls; but when a house showcases this much history, every room is a feature within itself.

The gardens are a complete delight and designed as a series of ‘rooms’, each with their own style and character.

The highlight is the productive kitchen garden, next to the enclosed water garden, and there is also a pear and apple orchard within the grounds.

The property lies in a Conservation Area in the village of Kingsnorth. Here, you’ll find several shops, a supermarket and medical practice. Ashford is just a few miles further up the road, offering further amenities, more comprehensive shopping and schooling.

Old Mumford Farm is currently on the market via Strutt & Parker with a guide price of £2.75 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.