A glorious country house with library, gym and treehouse, in a hamlet a stone’s throw from Guildford

A decade ago, Orange Grove near Guildford came up for sale via Country Life; now, the owners are moving on, leaving the house in fabulous condition compared to what they bought in 2012. Penny Churchill takes a look.

Knight Frank and Savills are joint agents in the relaunch, at a guide price of £6.3m, of Orange Grove, a handsome Victorian country house set in 5½ acres of immaculate landscaped gardens on the edge of the 1,400-acre Loseley Park estate in the picturesque Surrey Hills AONB. Approached along a quiet no-through lane, the house is the largest of a group of properties that make up the idyllic hamlet of Littleton, enjoying unspoilt rural views on all sides, yet within easy reach of Guildford High Street, 2½ miles to the north.

Orange Grove dates from the mid 19th century or earlier and was lived in at one time by the vicar of Wanborough, although never recorded as a rectory. Later, it was the home, until 1948, of Air Vice Marshall Sir Oliver Swann, a distinguished RAF officer who is credited with inventing the Second World War flying boat.

The current owners bought Orange Grove in 2012 and spent two years extending and renovating it, installing new bathrooms, walnut floorboards, new double-glazed sash windows, partial underfloor heating and air conditioning, a new open-plan living kitchen and new bathrooms.

In all, it offers more than 7,300sq ft of light and airy living space on two floors, including an entrance hall, library, study, playroom, living room, kitchen/dining room and private office on the ground floor.

The principal bedroom suite, three further bedrooms and two bathrooms are on the floor above.

Further accommodation is available in the coach house, which is linked to the main building via a glazed walkway, and in the former cottage, which was demolished and rebuilt to provide a double garage and a large gymnasium, with a studio apartment above.

The gardens have been expertly redesigned by Andrew Fisher Tomlin, winners of RHS Chelsea Flower Show Gold medals and best-in-show awards in 2014, 2016 and 2018, with ornamental beds surrounding the house on all sides and a pretty rose garden to the west.

Outbuildings include an outhouse with planning consent to convert into a wellness suite.

There is also a delightful summerhouse (previously a treehouse) and, away from the main house, an all-weather tennis court.

Orange Grove is for sale via Knight Frank and Savills at £6.3m — see more details and pictures.