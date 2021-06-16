A glorious manor with beautiful gardens in Shropshire

Plas Wiggin sits in the Shropshire village of St Martin’s, the birthplace of Ian Woosnam, and boasts 3,089sq ft of space and outbuildings that are ripe for development.

The ‘achingly beautiful’ Plas Wiggin stands in 5½ acres of immaculate gardens and grounds, a mile from the village of St Martins, 6½ miles from Oswestry and 23 miles equidistant from Chester and Shrewsbury. Charlie Kannreuther of Savills in Chester has just launched onto the market the charming Grade II-listed country house at a guide price of £1.25 million.

An oasis of peace and tranquillity in the heart of rolling Shropshire countryside, Plas Wiggin has medieval origins, its listing referring to a 14th- or 15th-century core with later remodelling.

The house stands in a wonderfully private position and affords open views to the Oswestry Hill. It offers 3,089sq ft of accommodation on two floors, including a pretty drawing room with open fire, spacious sitting room, kitchen with Aga and a panoramic, oak-framed garden room on the ground floor. Upstairs are four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Outside is a range of mainly timber-framed outbuildings, currently used as garaging, stabling, workshops and storage, but with evident potential for redevelopment, subject to the usual consents.

The grounds extend to 5.6 acres of mature shrubs and plants, a kitchen garden with box-edged beds, a pond, an orchard and grassland dotted with specimen trees.

Plas Wiggin is for sale at £1.25 million via Savills — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

St Martins: What you need to know