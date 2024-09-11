A glorious thatched five-bedroom family home in one of Oxfordshire’s most sought-after villages

Merrythought isn't just a state of mind, it's a terrific home in Great Haseley too.

They say you should dress not for the job you have, but for the job you want. Naturally, you should express some restraint and not, for example, turn up to your job doing spreadsheets for A. Bank while wearing an astronaut suit. Nor should you turn up to your job as an astronaut wearing a lounge suit, as you’ll quickly run out of air and your head might explode.

I digress. In a similar vein to the previous paragraph, I think we should endeavour to live in houses that express desired moods. A house like, for example, Merrythought, which is for sale with Savills for £1.425 million. Despite sounding a bit like a home for a hobbit, it is much bigger than that, I can assure you.

There is much about Merrythought that will make you, well, merry. An enchanting, detached, unlisted property in the sought-after Oxfordshire village of Great Haseley. Originally built in the 1700s, the property was extended in 2004 and rethatched in 2016.

In all, 3,000sq ft of contemporary and period accommodation that offers five bedrooms over two floors. Plus south facing gardens. Very merry indeed.

Set under thatch, the property boasts plenty of period features such as exposed beams, original stone walls and fireplaces. On the ground floor, you’ll find the open plan dining/drawing room, as well as a large kitchen, study, and snug.

The aforementioned extension contains a utility room, garden room with folding doors and a further en-suite bedroom above it. Four further bedrooms, including the principal bedroom suite, are on the first floor of the original property.

The garden is compact and pretty, with landscaped rear lawned areas complemented by well stocked borders, and a garden gate leading to a path over which Merrythought has right of way.

The village of Great Haseley is impressive for the number of amenities it offers, which include an original stone windmill (just for looking at), a church, La Table d’Alix restaurant, village hall and a tennis and cricket club.

Merrythought is for sale with Savills for £1.425 million. For more information and pictures, click here.