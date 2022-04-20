A gloriously renovated cottage near the Chiltern Hills which offers the very best of modern-day living in a historic home

Cobweb Cottage is an idyllic home that has been restored to a meticulous standard, located in a sublime village setting but with easy access into London.

The warm red brick of Georgian Cobweb Cottage contrasts pleasingly with the cool hues of its tastefully appointed interior.

Once three properties, now one Grade II-listed family home, it has four bedrooms, underfloor heating, period fireplaces, a carport for four vehicles and a good-sized private garden and is flooded with natural light.

With chic, meticulously restored interiors, the cottage — currently on the market via Nash Partnership with a guide price of £750,000 — combines lovely period features with fresh and bright living spaces.

It faces onto Wheelers Yard, a little courtyard at the centre of the village of Long Marston, near Tring and Berkhamsted, not to mention peaceful walks along the Grand Union Canal. Planning permission exists for a single-storey kitchen extension.

Long Marston: What you need to know

Location: Three miles from the market town of Tring (which itself is 30 miles from central London), approximately 7.8 miles from Aylesbury and roughly the same distance from Leighton Buzzard. Rail services run from Cheddington and Tring.

Atmosphere: The village is home to a church, local primary school and cricket club and is popular with families for its great commuter links to London and close proximity to the Chiltern Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Things to do: With the Chiltern Hills on your doorstep there are plenty of walking routes to explore. Visit the Natural History Museum in Tring, the College Lake Nature Reserve, local wineries and distilleries or take a hot air balloon ride from Berkhamsted.

Schools: Long Marston VA Church of England Primary School, Marsworth Church of England Infant School and Cheddington Combined School are all rated ‘good’ by Ofsted.

