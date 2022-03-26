A gloriously renovated house right on the waters edge in a beautiful Cornish fishing village — for sale for £1.1 million

A healthy dose of sea air and fine interiors are on offer at South Cliff, in the Cornish village of Mousehole.

The picturesque fishing village of Mousehole (pronounces mow-zell) has all the characteristics that you would expect from a charming Cornish idyll: a sheltered bay where fishing boats moor and a large sandy beach is uncovered at low tide; cute and quirky gift shops, pubs and art galleries and lots of turquoise blue waters that form an altogether blissful backdrop against the winding cobbled streets.

Cliff paths lead off in both directions from the village and traverse the coastline, where private coves and beaches can be found. It is a gem in West Cornwall, and one that Welsh writer Dylan Thomas described as ‘the loveliest village in England.’

With all that in mind, buyers keen to move to the great south west (who can blame them) will be thrilled to find South Cliff, tucked up in a row of houses that line the harbours edge and face out towards the sea.

Currently on the market via Savills with a guide price of £1.1 million, the three-bed detached house has a private terrace overlooking the water, with views to Mount’s Bay.

Location and style join forces, for South Cliff is not only situated in one of the most incredible spots within the village, but the newly renovated interiors match up with its blissful surroundings.

Box bay windows in the sitting room and master bedroom only help to further accentuate the views, whilst the William Holland copper bath injects a touch of luxury, alongside the John Lewis of Hungerford kitchen with Silestone quartz work surface, in the neutral interiors.

The iconic former custom house for the St. Levan estate boasts three immaculately presented double bedrooms — one of which is a self-contained suite which can be accessed via the terrace.

Mousehole: What you need to know

Location: Almost at the very southern tip of Cornwall — just 10 miles from Lands End, 3.5 miles from Penzance (where train lines run to London Paddington) and 2 miles from Newlyn.

Atmosphere: The sought-after, utterly-picturesque fishing village is set within a sandy harbour and protected by thick walls. An active fishing fleet moor up here, and the rest of the village is mostly made up of quaint fishermen’s cottages and twisting streets.

Things to do: There are several charming shops along the high street — all utterly picture worthy, including gift shop ‘The Mousehole’. The harbour beach is a lovely place to take in the surroundings, however, there are plenty of other beaches dotted along this stretch of coast, too. The famed Minack Theatre is nearby in Porthcurno, plus plenty of rugged coves and coast path walks to explore. Surfing, sailing, kite surfing and wind surfing is available from Marazion. Nearby Newlyn is known for its art galleries and fish market whilst Penzance offers further retail options plus a ferry service to the Isles of Scilly.

Schools: Mousehole School, Newlyn School and St Mary’s C of E Primary School in Penzance are all situated close by. Secondary options can be found in Penzance.

