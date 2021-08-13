A gorgeous apartment in an Elizabethan house near one of the best beaches in the South Hams

Flete House is not only beautiful and has an interesting history, but is located in one of the most sought-after areas in the South Hams, just walking distance from one of the best beaches in the area.

Twelve glorious acres of manicured grounds surround partly Elizabethan Flete House, former seat of the Mildmay family, which overlooks Ermington and Dartmoor, enjoying ‘probably the finest situation in Devonshire’ according to Cornish poet and historian Richard Polwhele (1797).

Apartment 12 is currently on the market via Luscombe Maye for £440,000.

At Holbeton in the South Hams, not far from Georgian Modbury, it was used as a maternity hospital in the Second World War and has now been converted into 29 apartments, retaining the principal rooms (library, dining, drawing and billiard rooms and others) for communal use, exclusively for over 55s.

Currently on the market, Apartment 12, on the first floor — once two separate flats, now converted into one, so extra spacious — has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, original panelling, a large drawing room with impressive bay windows and a triple-aspect master bedroom with views over the tennis court, croquet lawn and grounds. There are a further three apartments available currently.

Holberton: What you need to know

Location: Holberton is a small village located in the South Hams, in-between Yealmpton and Modbury. Plymouth is approximately 16 miles away, where there is a train station offering services to Cornwall and London. Totnes is also approximately 35 miles away, which also has mainline train services.

Atmosphere: Although small, the village has a strong local community with a local pub, village shop, restaurant, church and village hall.

Things to do: Ideally situated near the south west coast path, the area has countless beautiful walks and beaches to explore. The little market town of Modbury also has a number of cafes and boutique shops on the high street, and nearby Kingsbridge also offers more in terms of restaurants, shops and access to water. Surfing Cow — a locally owned ice cream company is well worth a visit on the way to or from Mothecombe beach.

Schools: Local primary options come in the form of Holberton Primary School, Ermington Primary School and Modbury Primary School. Local secondary options include Kingsbridge College, Ivybridge Community College and Plymouth College.

