A gorgeous country home with grace, space and an original medieval moat

East Donyland Hall has come to the market, a superb home set in 83 acres. Penny Churchill takes a look within.

Tim Phillips of Savills country department is overseeing the sale, at a guide price of £5.75m, of elegant, Grade II-listed East Donyland Hall set in 83 acres of parkland, woods and farmland running down to the Roman River and saltmarsh near the quiet rural village of Fingringhoe, five miles southeast of Colchester in the heart of Roman Essex.

The first record of a house on the site was in 1463, followed in 1638 by that of a mansion house built around the medieval core and encircled by the moat that still exists today.

In 1730, David Gansel, an architect, acquired the property, had the house re-fronted in the Queen Anne style and built a model farm opposite the house with three matching listed buildings with pedimented gables comprising the stables, dairy and brew house.

He also laid out a park and planted many cedar trees, some of which are still standing.

The classic Georgian interior provides some 6,535sq ft of free-flowing accommodation on three floors, including an entrance hall with a fine 18th-century staircase, four main reception rooms, a conservatory and a kitchen/breakfast room.

There is a principal bedroom suite, four further bedrooms and two bathrooms on the first floor, and two further bedrooms on the floor above. There is also a two-room cellar, with access from the study.

Further accommodation is available in the two-bedroom gate lodge, and two pretty estate cottages.

Approached along a private tree-lined drive, the Hall sits well within its setting, surrounded by lovely landscaped gardens. In all, the estate comprises some 21,000sq ft of houses and buildings, of which 10,000sq ft of farm buildings have potential for development, the agents say.

East Donyland Hall, Essex, is up for sale at £5.75m — see more details and pictures.