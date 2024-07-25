A gorgeous Georgian house in one of the South Downs’ prettiest villages, for sale for the first time in half a century

Hockley House is an incredible rarity, up for sale in a stunning location overlooking a picture-perfect village.

Every time somebody tries to pull together a list of England’s prettiest villages, the name of Cheriton usually crops up.

Sitting 6¼ miles east of Winchester and four miles south of Alresford, it’s a place that feels as if it’s been sitting here, charmingly unspoilt, for centuries.

Even two centuries ago this was the case: Williams Cobbett described it in his classic 1830 tome Rural Rides as ‘a little hard iron village where all seems to be as old as the hills that surround it’. 196 years later, Cheriton can claim to be one of best cared-for and most progressive villages within the surrounding South Downs National Park.

When a beautiful house pops up for sale in the village, then, it’s cause to celebrate. George Clarendon of Knight Frank in Winchester is handling the sale of Grade II-listed Hockley House, at £4.85 million, which is on the market for the first time in just under half a century.

This former coaching inn dates from the late 18th century, with 19th- and 20th-century additions, and is essentially a classic Georgian house set in 9¼ acres of gardens and parkland.

The setting is truly something, standing on high ground leading down to the village, which a tributary of the Itchen intersects with multiple branches, crossed by several light bridges.

The present owners bought Hockley House in 1976 and immediately embarked on a full restoration of the main house with its Victorian and Edwardian extensions to the rear.

Still impeccably maintained throughout, it offers more than 12,250sq ft of pleasantly rambling accommodation on three floors, including, on the ground floor, an impressive reception hall, four main reception rooms and a kitchen/breakfast room, with extensive cellars below.

There are four bedroom suites, a further bedroom, gym, laundry and linen room on the first floor; and five further bedrooms, four bathrooms, a studio, sitting room, kitchen and store room on the floor above.

The gardens and grounds are no less impressive, notably the splendid walled garden with its vegetable beds at one end, and the large heated swimming pool, pool house and paved dining area at the other.

There is also a hard tennis court.

Hockley House is for sale at £4.85 million — see more pictures and details.