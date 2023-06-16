Location and charm join forces at Combe Edge House on the outskirts of Bath, and proves that you can enjoy the best of both worlds.

Wrapped in woodland on three sides, it would be easy for new owners of Combe Edge House to simply forget that the outside world exists.

When entering the home, which is approached via an elegant ‘in-and-out’ driveway, a grand enclosed porch leads through to a spacious entrance hall with fireplaces and a slate-tiled floor.

The property — now on the market via Knight Frank for offers over £1.5 million — is gracefully decorated throughout in a white-washed, pared back style, with the reception rooms featuring woodburning stoves, a generous kitchen and garden room and five large bedrooms.

Natural light floods the interior spaces thanks to plenty of well-positioned windows, making the airy, open-plan kitchen/garden room the perfect place to entertain.

The principal bedroom suite is generously sized, with an ensuite bathroom and Juliette balcony overlooking the gardens.

Outside, the property boasts three-quarters of an acre of gardens, mostly set to lawn, but with the aforementioned woodland on either side, a pond and a waterfall.

The situation is ideal, too, with all the feel of the countryside, but only three miles from Bath city centre. Found along Brassknocker Hill, you can walk to Bath through open fields, overlooking the spires and cityscape reach out in front of you.

As you’d expect, there are a wealth of excellent schools to choose from, including Ralph Allen, Monkton Combe, Prior Park, King Edward’s and Beechen Cliff. There’s also the renowned Bath university and the area enjoys excellent rail links to London Paddington and Bristol.

With one of the most notable, historic cities on your doorstep, plus all the charms of Somerset and the South West within easy reach, Combe Edge House offers buyers a fantastic opportunity to discover why this region proves itself as the place to be, time and time again.

Combe Edge House is currently on the market via Knight Frank for offers over £1.5 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agents for further details.