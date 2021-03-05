A Grade II-listed miniature castle fit for a princess, complete with tower rooms and roof terrace

Rachael Turner explores the wonderful character property in Cheshire.

High Morland Lodge is one of a kind. Originally built in 1905 as a gatehouse, the unique property was designed by Richard Harding-Watt in Italianate style.

Featuring tower rooms, patio gardens and a roof terrace, it is sure to wow all those who visit. The house is listed with Savills at a guide price of £925,000.

Accommodation is arranged over three floors and then extends up into the tower for two more levels to make the most of the stunning views and to enjoy the roof terrace.

A bespoke fitted kitchen with Danish log burner leads to a dining area and conservatory overlooking the courtyard garden, and sitting room with French doors, open fireplace and Juliet balcony.

The lower ground floor offers a guest bedroom with ensuite facilities and access out to the courtyard, while the first floor comprises a master bedroom with fitted wardrobes and a bathroom.

Climbing the tower takes you to the next level, with a seating area and access out to the roof terrace. At the top level of the tower there is a space to work while enjoying the views.

Knutsford, Cheshire: What you need to know

Location: The house is well placed for access to the M6, the north west’s commercial centres and Manchester International Airport. By train, Manchester is 42 minutes away. London Euston can be accessed via Wilmslow, Crewe or Macclesfield.

Knutsford is a thriving market town with many sports clubs and golf courses. The National Trust’s Tatton Park, complete with 50 acres of landscaped gardens to explore, is a short walk away. Schools: The Grange, Terra Nova, Kings School Macclesfield and Altrincham schools are within a short drive.

High Morland Lodge is listed with Savills at a guide price of £925,000. See more pictures of the property or request more details from the agent.

