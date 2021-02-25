A Grade II-listed red-brick house with swimming pool in a lovely Essex village

With swimming pool, stabling, tennis court and a gym, plus beautiful interiors spanning 5,000sq ft, Great Graces is an ideal family home.

There’s very little that could improve the charming red-bricked Great Graces in Little Baddow, near Danbury, for sale with Zoe Napier at an asking price of £2.375 million, but the sweeping double-height extension is certainly trying.

In keeping with the period features of the property itself, the oak-beamed garden room lets in an abundance of light and offers a great space to relax and enjoy the envied views of the gardens.

But the Grade II-listed manor house, with its elegant façade featuring a Dutch gable at the southern end, has plenty of other tricks up its sleeve.

Originally dating from the 16th century, it now provides some 5,000sq ft of accommodation that combine period features, such as an imposing staircase and plenty of exposed beams, with modern conveniences.

The first floor houses three reception rooms—the sitting room is particularly fine—in addition to the garden room, while upstairs are six bedrooms, arranged across the first and second floor.

There are plenty of options for sporty types, from the indoor swimming pool to the gym and tennis court, plus ta stable block. The land extend to 6¼ acres of part-walled gardens and grounds, with another 6.5 acres available by separate negotiation.

Great Graces also partly owns Grace Walk, an ancient track that provides access to a bridleway at the edge of a Nature Conservation Zone and Special Landscape Area.

For a family looking to up sticks and move to East Anglia, this wisteria-clad home is as good a place to start as any.

Great Graces is for sale at £2.375 million via Zoe Napier — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Danbury: What you need to know

First an Iron-Age, then a Roman and Saxon settlement, Danbury was mentioned in the Domesday Book. In the early 19th-century, it played host to Sir walter Scott, called in by his published to finish a romance novel started by a local MP, Joseph Strutt. he stayed at The Griffin, which still serves pints today, albeit now also with an option to order Thai food. George Gilbert Scott restored the local church.

Surrounded by National Trust land, the village is the perfect springboard for long, leisurely walks.

Danbury has a choice of primary schools, including the Ofsted-outstanding Danbury Park Community Primary School.