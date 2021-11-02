A Grade II-listed thatched cottage brimming with beams and charming period features in the popular village of Widdington

More is certainly more in the case of exposed timbers at this cottage in Widdington, as Annunciata Elwes discovers.

An abundance of exposed timber, a glass balustrade and an enormous brick chimney are noticeable features at Rose Cottage, which is currently on the market via Pestell & Co at a guide price of £1.15 million.

The property has been beautifully refurbished by the current owners and has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and four reception rooms.

The most prominent area within the house is undoubtedly the double-height reception hallway, with its vaulted ceiling and show-stopping inglenook fireplace with a double-sided log burner.

Overlooking the village green at Widdington, this charming property once contained a bakery and a mangle room and was the inspiration for the Lilliput Lane Cottage called The Rocking Chair.

Audley End, from where trains run to Liverpool Street in under an hour, is about five miles away, as is the market town of Saffron Walden.

Rose Cottage is currently on the market via Pestell & Co at a guide price of £1.15 million — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

Widdington: What you need to know

Location: Two miles from Newport and five miles from Saffron Walden, where trains run from Audley End to London Liverpool Street. Stansted Airport is also conveniently located nearby.

Atmosphere: The picturesque village has a friendly community centred around an 18th century village green. The well-renowned Fleur De Lys is situated within the village and draws in visitors.

Things to do: Head into the market town of Saffron Walden over the weekend to shop the independent farmer-style market stalls, offering wonderful fresh produce, flowers and home goods. Mini Miss Bread (tucked away a few street behind the market) sells wonderful fresh sourdough and is well worth a visit…as long as you can conquer the queues outside! The Refill Barn also offers excellent zero-waste shopping in and around the area for the eco-conscious.

Schools: Newport Primary School, Bishop’s Stortford College, The Perse School and The Leys are all well-regarded schools in the area.

See more property for sale in the area.