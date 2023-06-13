A Grade II-listed thatched delight in a charming Cornish village for under £700k

Situated just one mile from Helford and neighbouring the local village pub, Woodbine Cottage has all the charms you could want from a period country cottage. James Fisher takes a closer look.

In the heart of the charming village of Manaccan, itself only a mile from the famous creekside Helford Village, Woodbine Cottage is a spectacular Grade II-listed thatched cottage that wouldn’t look out of place on the cover of this very magazine.

It arrives onto the market via Lillicrap Chilcott for £675,000.

The property occupies a beautiful village setting with rolling fields to the rear, and offers a wealth of charm and character throughout, such as exposed beams, large feature stone fireplaces and, of course, the elegant thatched roof.

The downstairs accommodation is currently set out to include a kitchen/breakfast room, sitting room, dining room and bathroom; while upstairs, you’ll find four bedrooms and a shower room. The property would benefit from modernisation works to really maximise the space on offer.

With lawned areas to the front and side, there is plenty of space for entertaining, and a nearby pub provides a great space for extended partying without worrying about your glasses getting broken.

Manaccan village is a ‘sought-after haven’, just south of Helford, with a good local pub and primary school. Helford village is home to the famous Shipwrights Waterside Inn, as well as the Helford River Sailing Club, and provides the perfect base from which to explore more of south Cornwall by sea.

Sandy beaches, rugged coastal walks and meandering estuaries form much of south Cornwall’s landscape and Falmouth and Truro offer extensive educational and shopping facilities.

Transport links are good with trains running from Truro to London Paddington, the A30 expressway linking to Exeter and flights from Newquay airport connecting to national and international destinations.

Woodbine Cottage is currently on the market via Lillicrap Chilcott for £675,000 — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.