The grand country house of the Yorkshire turkey magnate who took on Bernard Matthews comes up for sale

Knapton Hall is a magnificent country house, located in the Derwent Valley that offers just under 50 acres of superb grounds and a church with Norman origins.

It’s grand up north, where York-based agent Edward Hartshorne of Blenkin & Co and Edward Welton of Knight Frank are handling the sale of handsome Knapton Hall in the rural village of West Knapton, 7 miles from the racing town of Malton.

The house is on the market following the death of its legendary long-term owner, Raymond Twiddle, who made his fortune by establishing a year-round market for turkeys, in association with his friend and rival, Bernard Matthews.

Situated in the Derwent valley, between the city of York and the Yorkshire coast at Scarborough, the Hall was the historic seat of another wealthy ship-builder, Edward Tindall, in whose family it remained for more than 200 years.

Part of the house is thought to date from the 1750s, with the eastern wing rebuilt following a fire a century later. For sale for the first time in 51 years, the imposing, 7,800sq ft, country house, once part of a 1000-acre estate, stands at the end of a long tree-lined drive looking out across its gardens and wooded parkland with far-reaching views to the Yorkshire Wolds.

Now in need of modernisation, Knapton Hall has accommodation on three floors, including five reception rooms, a snooker room, a kitchen, two bedroom suites and two/three further bedrooms, with vaulted cellars and attics.

It comes with two flats, two cottages (one requiring complete renovation) and a substantial range of barns, stabling and outbuildings, on offer with 40 acres of gardens and parkland at a guide price of £2 million or £3 million with an additional cottage and 60 acres of woodland and pasture.

Knapton Hall is currently on the market via joint agents Blenkin & Co and Knight Frank for offers over £ 2 million — see more pictures, or enquire with the agents for further details.

Malton: What you need to know

Location: In North Yorkshire, 17.5 miles north east of York and just under 30 miles from Whitby and the coast.

Atmosphere: Known as Yorkshire’s food capital, the market town of Malton has plenty of restaurants plus a popular monthly food market. There’s a strong local community centred around annual events.

Things to do: The town hosts several festivals throughout the year, including the ‘Food Lovers Festivals’, a boutique music festival and a marathon. There’s also the Malton and Norton Golf Club nearby, plus plenty of walks to discover through the Howardian Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Schools: Malton School and Malton Montessori School are both popular schools in the area.

