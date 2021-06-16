A grand country house with unparalleled nature views near Chichester

A magnificent Arts & Crafts property that's ideal for entertaining, Honer House also looks out across the RSPB Pagham Harbour nature reserve.

Honer House, in South Mundham, Chichester, West Sussex, is a birdwatcher’s dream. The Arts & Crafts property, which is for sale with Jackson-Stops at an asking price of £3.25 million, sits right next to the RSPB Pagham Harbour Nature Reserve, whose mudflats, saltmarshes, grasslands and lagoons are home to dozens of species, including egrets, godwits and Brent geese.

‘In the winter months, the property offers a unique opportunity to enjoy a majestic natural spectacle as hundreds of Brent Geese fly overhead at a dusk to graze in the fields north of the property to the cacophony of beating wings and honks,’ says Mark Astley, director at Jackson Stops.

But there’s more to this striking country house than ‘just’ birdlife. The door opens onto an elegant, 30ft entrance hall that sets the tone of the interiors.

At the heart of the 6990sq ft spaces sits a magnificent, 32ft kitchen, breakfast and family room, which opens onto a terrace enjoying fine views across the nature reserve. This together with the fine sitting room and dining room makes Honer House ideal for entertaining.

The ground floor also encompasses a garden room, a studio and a guest wing with one bedroom and its own kitchen and living area.

Upstairs are six bedrooms (one of which can double up as the dressing room for the vast master suite), with an attic room on the top floor. Most enjoy far-reaching views of Pagham Harbour, with two having access to a balcony.

Additional accommodation is available in two guest cottages. The 2.5-acre grounds also include a tennis court, an ornamental pond, a knot garden and a glass summer house that’s perfect for alfresco entertaining, plus several panoramic spots that are perfect to soak up the views across the nature reserve.

‘With Pagham Harbour as its extended back garden, Honer House is a paradise for nature lovers, or anyone looking for a slice of rural tranquility amid some of the most un-spoilt and ecologically diverse countryside in the UK,’ notes Mr Astley.

‘Eagle eyed birders and nature lovers will be spoilt in this location, able to enjoy long walks towards the Harbour across the coastal plain, or drink in the stunning landscape from the comfort of this luxurious Arts and Crafts property, which offers spacious and elegant living accommodation, along with a range of outdoor terraces, gardens, tennis courts and reception spaces perfect for relaxing or entertaining.’

Honer House is for sale at £3.25 million via Jackson Stops — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

South Mundham: What you need to know