A grand Queen-Anne house overlooking the Green in Richmond-upon-Thames

A magnificent period property with private garden, the Grade II*-listed The Old Court House is perfect for entertaining.

One of Richmond’s most spectacular houses has come up for sale. Dating from the Queen Anne era, Grade II*-listed The Old Court House stands at the southern end of Richmond Green, with one of the boundaries forming part of the former Royal Palace arch, and it’s on the market at £2 million through Knight Frank and Batcheller Monkhouse (but before you stare in disbelief at the price tag, it’s for a six-year lease only).

Built between 1705 and 1707, the nearly 7,000sq ft house has magnificent interiors rich in period features, from the panelled entrance hallway to the striking dining room, with its bay window and feature fireplace and the spectacular, 25ft first-floor drawing room, which is ideal for entertaining, plus the elegant staircases and large box sash windows with window seats.

Altogether, the main house, which spans four floors, has four reception rooms and eight bedrooms — the latter all enjoy superb views of either the Green at the front or the Old Palace Yard at the back of the property.

The lower-ground floor is arranged as a self-contained house keeper flat and additional accommodation is available in the 1,021sq ft, one-bedroom Old Court House Cottage.



The walled garden at the back, which faces south-west and measures about 80 ft, has a combination of mature trees, shrubs and plants.

The selling agents estimate that extending the lease for an additional 90 years would cost in the region of £7,565,000 and £7,789,000 plus costs.

This would put the final price tag at just under £10 million, which is not cheap, but, considering the house and Richmond’s average asking prices, remains relatively reasonable.

The Old Court House is for sale at £2 million via Knight Frank and Batcheller Monkhouse — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

