A grand Queen-Anne house overlooking the Green in Richmond-upon-Thames

A magnificent period property with private garden, the Grade II*-listed The Old Court House is perfect for entertaining.
One of Richmond’s most spectacular houses has come up for sale. Dating from the Queen Anne era, Grade II*-listed The Old Court House stands at the southern end of Richmond Green, with one of the boundaries forming part of the former Royal Palace arch, and it’s on the market at £2 million through Knight Frank and Batcheller Monkhouse (but before you stare in disbelief at the price tag, it’s for a six-year lease only).
Built between 1705 and 1707, the nearly 7,000sq ft house has magnificent interiors rich in period features, from the panelled entrance hallway to the striking dining room, with its bay window and feature fireplace and the spectacular, 25ft first-floor drawing room, which is ideal for entertaining, plus the elegant staircases and large box sash windows with window seats.
Altogether, the main house, which spans four floors, has four reception rooms and eight bedrooms — the latter all enjoy superb views of either the Green at the front or the Old Palace Yard at the back of the property.
The lower-ground floor is arranged as a self-contained house keeper flat and additional accommodation is available in the 1,021sq ft, one-bedroom Old Court House Cottage.
The walled garden at the back, which faces south-west and measures about 80 ft, has a combination of mature trees, shrubs and plants.
The selling agents estimate that extending the lease for an additional 90 years would cost in the region of £7,565,000 and £7,789,000 plus costs.
This would put the final price tag at just under £10 million, which is not cheap, but, considering the house and Richmond’s average asking prices, remains relatively reasonable.
The Old Court House is for sale at £2 million via Knight Frank and Batcheller Monkhouse — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.
Richmond: What you need to know
- Location: It might be on the outskirts of London, but Richmond is on the Tube — it’s half an hour to St James’s Park — and mainline railway, less than half an hour from Waterloo. The main A316 heading out of London and onto the M3 makes road access simple too.
- Atmosphere: A former Royal seat and the home of more than 600 deer, Richmond combines a thriving town centre complete with shops, cinema and theatre with the vast green expanses of Richmond and Old Deer Park.
- Things to do: Plenty to choose from, whether it’s walking or cycling in Richmond Park, soaking up the atmosphere on the Green, golf and rugby at Old Deer Park or boating on the Thames.
- Schools: Many well-regarded schools in both the state and the independent sectors, from The Vineyards to The Old Vicarage and King’s House.Find more properties in the area.
Living in Richmond-upon-Thames: London’s prettiest spot and Britain’s only protected view in a place full of history and nature
Best country houses for sale this week
Catch up on the best country houses for sale this week that have come to the market via Country Life.