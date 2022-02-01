A grand Victorian stone house on the edge of a popular commuter village in the Northumberland countryside that offers the best of both worlds

The desire to escape to the country has never been greater, and Apperley Dene showcases the type of property available to commuters that allows you to fully immerse yourself in the very best of country living whilst still maintaining great access to a major city.

Original servants’ bells and arched plaster corbels belie the otherwise up-to-date decor at mid-Victorian Apperley Dene, an eight-bedroom property with spacious reception rooms, billiard room and a wine cellar on the edge of Stocksfield, about nine miles from charming Corbridge.

The property, accessed via a long gravel driveway and believed to have been built circa 1850, is currently on the market via Knight Frank at a guide price of £1.975 million.

Formal garden ‘rooms’ can be found within its 8½ acres, as well as an orchard, tennis court and lawns leading to a paddock and woodland.

Stocksfield: What you need to know

Location: The village is located near the south bank of River Tyne, about 14 miles west of Newcastle Upon Tyne. There is a train station located within Stocksfield itself and further stations at Riding Mill and Prudhoe. There are excellent road links via the A1 and M6 and Newcastle International Airport is a short distance away.

Atmosphere: The popular commuter village is home to a number of independent shops, a doctors surgery, post office plus a golf and tennis club. Neighbouring Corbridge offers further amenities including a popular delicatessen, artisan shops and restaurants.

Things to do: Sporting enthusiasts will enjoy the local tennis and golf clubs, whilst the surrounding Northumberland countryside is the perfect place to walk and explore. For those looking for a livelier atmosphere, head into Newcastle for its fantastic bar and restaurant scene.

Schools: Mowden Hall Preparatory School provides private education for ages 3-13 whilst secondary options include St Mary’s Catholic School and Sacred Heart Catholic High School (both rated ‘outstanding’ in Ofsted reviews).

