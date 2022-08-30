A handsome former shooting lodge near Chichester Harbour that is brimming with magnificent features

Unlisted Holt Place is a fantastic Georgian property located in the Chichester Harbour Area of Natural Beauty and is on the market for the first time in 35 years. Annunciata Elwes takes a look.

Not seen on the market for 35 years, Holt Place was once a duck-shooting lodge on the nearby Goodwood estate—sold in 1911—and local rumour has it that a Duke of Richmond once lived here.

Sadly, between the World Wars, it became almost derelict, but it was restored by a builder who had demolished nearby Warsash House, enabling him to install an ornate Italian fireplace, fine panelling and carved bannisters.

The property arrives on the market via Stride & Son with a guide price of £2.95 million.

Today, it has five bedrooms and a swimming pool and comes with a separate one-bedroom flat, two-bedroom coach house and other outbuildings, within two acres that also include a vegetable garden, sunken garden and ha-ha.

Close to the villages of Birdham and Itchenor, within the Chichester Harbour AONB, Holt Place is about 10 minutes’ drive from West Wittering beach and five miles south of Chichester.

West Wittering: What you need to know

Location: West Wittering is a coastal village located on the Manhood Peninsula in West Sussex. It is an approximately 20 minute drive from Chichester, and a 35 minute drive from the Naval town of Portsmouth. Ferry services are also available to the nearby Isle of Wight. The nearest train station is located in Chichester, offering main line services.

Atmosphere: The coastal village is a mecca for beach and watersport lovers, and was named one of the best beaches in Sussex. There are several shops within the village, including small independent boutiques, cafes and restaurants.

Things to do: West Wittering Beach is a picturesque spot with long stretches of sand and colourful beach huts. Here, you can learn how to surf, SUP, windsurf and kitesurf . You can also walk from West Wittering to East Wittering.

Schools: West Wittering Parochial Church of England School and East Wittering Community Primary School are both rated ‘good’ by Ofsted, with Birdham CE Primary School ‘requiring improvement’.

