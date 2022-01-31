A handsome Georgian property near Hereford with outbuildings and over 40 acres of land that is bursting with potential

The Valletts is a beautifully raw property with the potential – and space — to transform it into something incredibly special.

Tall, red and Georgian, four-bedroom The Valletts peers out over 41 ancient acres of pasture and mature woodland at Ruckhall, a sought-after village not too far from Clehonger and Hereford.

Currently on the market via Grant & Co for £1.395 million, the handsome property has many period features that add to its charm, including floor to ceiling sash windows, comically- wonky wooden floorboards and a magnificent ornate fireplace with a wood burning stove in the sitting room.

The interiors are charmingly French-farmhouse rustic, but some updating is probably needed.

Planning permission has been submitted to convert a barn into a four-bedroom property and other outbuildings include stabling and a Nissen-style hut/Dutch barn.

Ruckhall: What you need to know

Location: Hereford is just over 2 miles away and the Brecon Beacons National Park is approximately 47 miles to the west. The nearest train station is located in Hereford.

Atmosphere: The village enjoys a rural location whilst still being close enough to Hereford for great access to grocers, doctors surgeries and further amenities.

Things to do: Explore the cathedral city of Hereford which is home to medieval treasures, including the Mappa Mundi. Stroll along the Wye , Church Street and the Old Market for shopping and restaurants or to The Courtyard for theatre and comedy shows. The Brecon Beacons National Park is a beautiful landscape to explore throughout the year, whether you like to walk or are a keen climber, there is something for everyone.

Schools: Clehonger C of E Primary School, Stretton Sugwas C of E Academy and Whitecross Hereford High School are all local options.

