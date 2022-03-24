A simply perfect Georgian townhouse has come to the market in the Gloucestershire village of Painswick

Set in a Conservation Area and an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty near the heart of Painswick stands St Mary's House: a striking period property with a wealth of fine features and plenty of scope to really make this home your own.

A clever combination of Nature, colour and Cotswold stone make the entrance to this Georgian townhouse as inviting as the pretty town of Painswick — famous for its Rococo garden — in which it resides.

St Mary’s House is currently on the market via Murray’s at a guide price of £850,000.

With a master-bedroom suite, three further bedrooms, a ground-floor annexe, west-facing balcony and a lovely courtyard garden, St Mary’s House has been kept in prime shape, its elegant bay windows and other period features contrasting well with 21st-century necessities, such as a Neptune kitchen.

Within walking distance are the village centre, with its shops and boutique hotel The Painswick, plus open countryside, and Stroud is about four miles south.

Painswick: What you need to know

Location: Painswick is approximately 6 miles south of Gloucester, 11 miles from Cheltenham and 4 miles north of Stroud — with mainline rail services linking Stroud and London Paddington.

Atmosphere: Known as one of the most famous villages in the Cotswolds (lovingly dubbed ‘the Queen of the Cotswolds’) Painswick has a thriving and welcoming community with good amenities including a general store, two pubs, several cafes/restaurants and a wonderful old church which is famous due to a folk-law surrounding its 99 Yew trees.

Things to do: The Painswick Rococo Garden and Painswick Golf Course are both located within the area. Further afield, the regency spa town of Cheltenham is located to the north and offers excellent shopping facilities, is home to annual literature, science and music festivals and the National Hunt Racecourse. Nearby Stroud has an award-winning weekly farmers market plus a large Waitrose and other supermarkets. The surrounding countryside is popular with walkers and cyclists as the town sits along the Cotswold Way National Trail.

Schools: The Croft Primary School, Sheepscombe Primary School and Cranham Church of England Primary School are all rated ‘good’ in Ofsted reviews. North Bridge House School is a well-regarded secondary school, as is Stroud High School, Marling School and Cheltenham Ladies College.

