A handsome Gothic Tudor House in Aberdeenshire with a fabulous log cabin in the garden

On the outskirts of the riverside town of Ellon, Waterton House offers tastefully renovated accommodation in a picturesque setting.

Rumours abound that the vision of Waterton House was conceived by that master of granite, Aberdeen’s own John Smith. The property is certainly a statement of that Gothic Tudor style, being built in 1850, and offers five bedrooms, outbuildings, and 1½ acres of gardens in the sought-after area of Ellon.

Now on the market via Galbraith for offers over £700,000, Waterton House has been sympathetically renovated in recent years. The classic interiors are bright and fresh and provide a great space for family living and entertaining, with four reception rooms including a new conservatory.

The entrance vestibule gives way to a long reception hallway, from which a spacious dining room and sitting room can be found. Moving through the house, the well-equipped kitchen offers direct access into the dining room, whilst the generously-proportioned utility room could double up as a second kitchen if needed.

A more informal lounge/family room and semi-circular conservatory completes the downstairs space, providing direct access to the gardens.

The five bedrooms are situated on the first floor alongside a shower room and bathroom. Two of the bedrooms are interconnecting, creating the opportunity for another bathroom (subject to planning, of course).

Approached uphill via a private tree-lined drive, the building commands terrific views of the surrounding woodland and gardens, while offering privacy, tranquillity and plenty of space to entertain.

Recommended videos for you

The garden is also where you will find the striking log cabin, a terrific place to host a barbecue and al-fresco dining, come rain or shine. Elsewhere, the gardens are home to a charming bridge that leads over a small stream, an established orchard and a number of flower beds and lawned areas.

Ellon is found approximately 16 miles north of Aberdeen, bordering the River Ythan. The thriving town offers excellent shopping, recreational and sports facilities, as well as three primary schools and Ellon Academy Community Campus.

Waterton House is currently on the market via Galbraith for offers over £700,000 — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.