A handsome period property from the 17th century with additional courtyard outbuildings and impressive leisure facilities

The benefits of owning Gatesheath Hall far surpass the chance to live in a beautiful period property with 17 acres of wonderful gardens, paddock and woodland — as you can say goodbye to monthly gym membership payments with one of the most impressive indoor leisure facilities we've come across.

Any future owner of Gatesheath Hall — in the village of Tattenhall, eight miles south-east of Chester — will have all the ingredients for classic English weekends, with an all weather tennis court, stabling, paddocks, indoor swimming pool, summer pavilion, billiards room, gym and wine cellar.

The house, which has parts which could benefit from a touch of light decorating, is currently on the market via Jackson-Stops at a guide price of £3.25 million.

In addition to the principal property, there are a number of outbuildings — both old and new, which provide ample space for stabling, machinery stores, workshops and a large garage.

The handsome six-bedroom house is Grade II listed, with the original part dating to the 17th century; lovely features include exposed beams, period fireplaces (including an inglenook in the grand reception hall) and archways and the 17 acres of formal grounds also include a courtyard and Indian-stone terrace.

Tattenhall: What you need to know

Location: Tattenhall is a village approximately 8 miles south east of Chester, 24 miles from Liverpool and 45 miles from Manchester. There are railway stations located at Chester and Cheshire West stations.

Atmosphere: Tattenhall village has a strong community which hosts numerous community shared events. There are a number of shops, including a post office, a surgery, several restaurants, two pubs and a cafe.

Things to do: The village hosts an annual show that has run since the 1920’s, and showcases everything from flowers, vegetables, arts and craft stalls plus activities for children.

Schools: Tattenhall Park Primary School and Saighton C of E Primary School & Pre- School are local primary options, with Abbey Gate College as a secondary choice.

