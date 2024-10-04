A Highgate hidden gem with seven bedrooms, a plethora of period interiors and a walled garden

This could easily be a country manor house. Instead, it's 500 metres from Highgate Village. The dream.

It is difficult to imagine that there are many hidden gems left in London these days. The city boasts a population of almost 9 million people, plus countless more tourists, who spend their days going To Things and taking pictures of them on their phones. You could argue that London is one of the most well-documented places on earth.

Not so, say Savills, who have recently launched this late 17th century Grade II*-listed house in Highgate as one of London’s ‘hidden gems’. It is coming to the market for the first time in more than 40 years, with a guide price of £5.95 million.

What does that get you? Quite a lot, even for London. Identifying Highgate as ‘one of the nicer places to live in the capital’ is not exactly market insight, but that doesn’t make it any less true. And this is a proper family house.

The property comes with seven bedrooms and four reception rooms, with off-street parking for three cars. Outside, the property is relatively unassuming behind its brick façade. So it brings me great pleasure to lead you into the interiors.

With four reception rooms, and the property as a whole spread over three floors (plus a cellar), there is plenty of space. There is also, as Savills says, a ‘plethora of period detailing’, some of which is believed to date as far back as 1692.

We say this a lot, but this home really does look like someone dropped a country manor house inside the M25. Look at this wooden bathroom, for example.

Outside, the walled gardens are pretty large for a London home, with a large lawn, mature shrubs and trees, as well as a former kitchen garden.

The property is situated on the western side of North Road, almost opposite Highgate School, and just 500 metres from Highgate Village, with its bountiful amenities, as well as Hampstead Heath, Waterlow Park and Highgate Woods.

Former neighbours of note? One springs to mind. Adjacent to the property is the former home of poet and scholar A. E. Housman.

This property on North Road is for sale with Savills for £5.95 million. For more information and pictures, click here