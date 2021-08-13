A home in one — a mesmerising Georgian country house tucked away in Kent that has a golf course in the garden

Quornden. A name you probably won't have come across before, but one we can guarantee you won't be able to get out of your head after seeing all that this property has to offer.

Golfers will rejoice, (and will never have to defend questions that they’re spending too much time at the golf course again), as within the grounds of this spectacular (and we really do mean spectacular) Georgian house is a large open pasture that runs throughout a valley, that is used as a golf course.

Quornden dates from the early 20th century and is currently on the market with Knight Frank at a guide price of £5.35 million.

With over 33 acres, equestrian facilities, a tennis court, pavilion, pool and gym, the country house really is a sporting and leisure paradise, tucked away in Sevenoaks.

The current owners brought the property 20 years ago and have carried out extensive renovation work — including the addition of an orangery in 2012 — and have masterfully created a home that tastefully incorporates style, leisure and luxury, without losing character or charm.

The accommodation balances formal and informal living space, with five reception rooms downstairs, a wine cellar, and the large kitchen/ breakfast room, which is beautifully accentuated by the orangery, which opens up to the gardens, and acts as the real connective heart of the house.

The first floor is where the principal suite can be found, with its generous sizing and tall ceiling, large dressing space plus en suite. Joining the main suite are four further en suite bedrooms, all as impressive as the next and with sweeping views across the grounds.

On the second floor are four further bedrooms, a current store room and an attic space.

Moving through the house to the garden, large French doors and a columned portico lead to a formal lawn with a ha-ha, which further leads to terracing areas and more garden.

The garden and grounds surrounding the home are a blend of formal lawns, woodland and pasture, mature trees and plants, a water feature, plus several terraces and sun traps from which to entertain and relax.

Numerous outbuildings provide stabling and equestrian facilities as well as a one bedroom cottage within the grounds which provides even further accommodation.

Quornden really does have it all, and if your own private golf course doesn’t bring your handicap down, nothing will.

Ide Hill: What you need to know

Location: Ide Hill is a village in West Kent, in-between Westerham and Sevenoaks. Nearest train stations are located in Sevenoaks and Dunton Green.

Atmosphere: The charming and sought after village has an active cricket and football club, a village church, pub, post office and village shop.

Things to do: If we lived in a house like Quornden we don’t think we’d ever want to leave. However, if a change of scenery was what you required, then visit Emmetts Garden, which is run by the national trust. There are also numerous walks are the surrounding Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Schools: Ide Hill Church of England Primary School and Valence School (which caters to pupil ages 4-19 and offers day and boarding options) are both rated good by Ofsted and are local to the area.

See more property for sale in the area.