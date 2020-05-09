A home in Britain’s oldest chartered town with gorgeous library, indoor pool and romantic views over St Michael’s Mount

This Grace II Listed property in the ancient Cornish market town of Marazion is now available for virtual viewing.

The Old Manor House boats over 9,000 sq. ft. of living space, a large garden studded with palm trees magnificent views over St Michael’s Mount. It’s on the market for £2,250,000.

Built in 1775, many of the original features survive, including the stone façade, slate floors, open fireplaces, sash windows (to make the most of that view), exposed beams and Victorian floor tiles. You’ll spot the latter in the generously sized entrance hall.

A rustic style kitchen feeds off the hallway and features a double size, electric Aga, wooden cabinets with integrated appliances and exposed brickwork. Storage won’t be a problem: there’s also a scullery, laundry room and utility room.

The ground floor’s piece de resistance however, is the main drawing room. It’s elegant and cosy in one: think wooden panelled walls, exposed floorboards and an intricately decorated ceiling.

A small set of stairs lead up to a conservatory with pretty views of the church and sea beyond. The sitting room and library and separate dining room are similar in style and feel. In total there are six reception rooms.

An indoor swimming pool is accessed via an enclosed, cobbled courtyard and glass walkway. It’s protected by a glasshouse style structure, with three sets of French doors, perfect for warmer days or the odd pool party.

Making up the ground floor are two double bedrooms and a shower room. The remaining five are spread across the first and second floor — the master bedroom is on the highest.

There’s lots of natural light thanks to a vaulted ceiling and three, generously sized windows. Guests will clamour to stay in one of the other second floor bedrooms, which boasts and elegant claw foot bath.

Marizon itself is the oldest chartered town in Britain and it’s name roughly translates as ‘Thursday Market.’ The Old Manor House’s waterside position, just above Top Tieb Harbour, means it’s within walking distance of the town’s boutique shops and good restaurants and cafes.

The cobbled streets and famous surf beach of St Ives are eight miles away and the historic naval port of Plymouth some 76 miles.

The Old Manor House is for sale with Strutt and Parker at a guide price of £2,250,000 – see more information and pictures.