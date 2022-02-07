A lovely Cotswold idyll with 31 acres of land to play with and outstanding views

Manor Farm is a charming home that really makes the most of the surrounding landscape, including a spectacular garden which has been the recipient of years of care and attention.

This Cotswold idyll enjoys glorious views from its position at the top of a no-though lane in the hamlet of Prescott (home to the Prescott Speed Hill Climb), about seven miles from Cheltenham.

Currently on the market via Hayman-Joyce at a guide price of £1.75 million, Manor Farm is partially surrounded by mature trees and fantastic gardens.

A lot of work has gone into landscaping the south-west-facing garden over the years, with a pergola, pond with bridge and colourful trees, shrubs and flowers.

Well-kept Manor Farm has Gothic-arched doorways, a Rayburn and four bedrooms; various outbuildings include an indoor swimming pool and plant room (needs updating), various barns and a stable block with three boxes.

The land extends to 31 acres over fields, woods and pasture that is occasionally steep as it runs up the valley’s edge.

Prescott: What you need to know

Location: The small hamlet is located in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in Gloucestershire just over 5 miles north of Cheltenham.

Atmosphere: The hamlet is known as being home to the Prescott Climb — one of the world’s most prestigious motor racing venues. The Bugatti Owners Club was established here in 1929 and hosts classic car and bike weekends. The neighbouring villages of Gretton and Gotherington have pubs, local stores and a post office. Further amenities and day-to-day shopping can be found at Winchcombe, approximately 4 miles away.

Things to do: Motor sport enthusiasts and classic car or bike fans are in the right place to visit the Prescott Climb where you can watch major motor races. If speed isn’t your thing, then head to Cheltenham to soak up its bustling cultural scene.

Schools: Gretton Primary School and Gotherington Primary School are both situated nearby, as is Woodmancote School. Cheltenham’s Ladies’ College, Cheltenham College and Balcarras School are all highly regarded secondary options.

