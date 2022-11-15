A lovely Cotswold stone cottage in Warwickshire that showcases idyllic country living

Those searching for a corner of the Cotswolds to call their own needn’t look any further than Penn Cottage, with its charming period features and leafy tiered surroundings.

Situated in the north-Cotswold village of Ilmington, on the delightfully named Grump Street, sits Penn Cottage, a three-bedroom house with a wealth of period fittings.

Dressed in Cotswold stone, the property makes the most of its quiet surroundings, with stepped gardens set into the side of a neighbouring hill providing levels of intrigue for the would-be owners.

Inside, there are wood beams, fireplaces and exposed brick features throughout, lending Penn Cottage a period charm in keeping with the AONB in which it sits. As well as a bright sitting room and kitchen, the house boasts a home office in a separate vaulted annexe.

Within the village of Ilmington there’s a primary school — Ilmington C of E Primary School (rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted) — a community run shop and café, two popular pubs, a church and sports recreation ground.

The market towns of Shipston-on-Stour (approximately four miles); Chipping Campden (just over five miles) and Stratford-upon-Avon (around eight miles) all offer more in the way of day-to-day amenities, as well as restaurants and independent shops on the respective high streets.

Transport links are excellent, with trains running from Moreton-in-Marsh to London Paddington, or from Banbury to London Marylebone. By road, the M40 connects to London and Birmingham, making this an ideal location for the part-time commuter.

Penn Cottage is currently on the market via Hayman-Joyce with a guide price of £800,000 — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.