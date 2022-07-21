A magical family home in the Chiltern Hills AONB with inspiring interiors

Hand-painted murals, wrap-around gardens and an idyllic rural setting join forces at Buis Cottage in Buckinghamshire.

A walk-around open fireplace is the focal point of the spacious entrance hall at Buis Cottage, which sits in the hamlet of Wheeler End about 1½ miles from the village of Lane End, high in the Chiltern Hills AONB.

On the market via Knight Frank with a guide price of £1.745 million, the cottage has been thoughtfully designed to make the most out of the surrounding scenic views.

Plenty of additions have been made over the centuries, including a modern kitchen/orangery. The room is flooded with light, with bifold doors that open up to the garden and above the dining space is a bespoke hand-painted mural.

The pitched-rood library also features a colourful, hand-painted mural and enjoys direct access to the well-kept garden. There are seven bedrooms including a master with a vaulted ceiling and en suite bathroom.

Despite the rural tranquillity, trains from nearby High Wycombe into London Marylebone take less than half an hour.

Buis Cottage is currently on the market via Knight Frank with a guide price of £1.745 million

Lane End: What you need to know

Location: In the Chiltern Hills AONB, just south of the M40 and about 5 miles from High Wycombe. Rail services run from High Wycombe into London Marylebone in under 30 minutes.

Atmosphere: The village is popular with commuters as it offers the perfect balance of an idyllic rural setting and excellent transport links. There are shops, pubs and a youth and community centre which plays a vital role for the community, running lunches and coffee mornings for elderly residents and everything from computer classes to dog training classes.

Things to do: Explore the surrounding Chilterns via its vast network of footpaths and bridleways or take a trip to Marlow, located just 4 miles to the south, for its riverside restaurants, cafes and boutique shops.

Schools: Lane End Primary School and Cadmore End C of E Primary School are both rated ‘good’ by Ofsted. For secondary, there’s Sir William Borlase’s Grammar School in Marlow.

