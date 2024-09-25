‘A magical home’ nestled in Devon’s rolling hills on sale for the first time since the late 1990s

This Grade II listed Georgian house is an idyllic set-up for a busy family. And just wait until you see what’s in the dining room…

‘A magical home in a sublime rural setting’ in Devon has hit the market for the first time in nearly 27 years.

Newcombes ticks many boxes: spacious rooms, period features, south-facing aspect, charming gardens, outbuildings, paddocks and a lake. Real halcyon days stuff.

Little wonder that the six-bedroom house is described by the selling agent, Savills, as a ‘cherished family home’. The Grade II listed property is on sale for £1,750,000.

Newcombes is sandwiched between Exeter and Tiverton. Totalling 5,000 sq ft, the house comprises a series of spacious reception rooms. Entrance hall, drawing room, morning room, kitchen, living room… that sunny conservatory looks particularly inviting.

Recommended videos for you

But the real showstopper is the dining and billiard room. Described as a ‘fantastic entertaining space’, we’d hazard a guess that many a late night could be enjoyed here.

Upstairs, there’s numerous bedrooms. Six, to be precise. Plus bathrooms and a study.

Beyond the main house, there is a former coach house and workshop with a cobbled courtyard, water tower and carport with solar panels on the roof. Like a project? This building could be converted, subject to the necessary consents, of course. There’s also a former stable block with tack room and turn-out yard, currently used as kennelling.

Plenty of sustenance can be found in the six acres of grounds, with a well-kept kitchen garden, orchard, Victorian greenhouse and potting shed.

Paddocks lie to the south and east of the grounds, which, as well as lawns, trees, herbaceous borders and an ornamental pond with fountain, include broadleaf woodland and a lake with an island.

Newcombes is set between the villages of Newton St. Cyres and Shobrooke, surrounded by mid-Devon’s rolling hills.

‘A magical home in a sublime rural setting,’ says Savills agent, Chris Clifford.

Newcombes is on the market for £1,750,000 via Savills — see more details and pictures.