A magnificent Georgian home in Hertfordshire with fine period features and sublime gardens

Walton House, in the village of Broxbourne, Hertfordshire combines a rich history, exquisite period details and wonderful outdoor space to create a really special family home.

If you’ve ever wondered who the music-hall song The man who broke the bank at Monte Carlo is about, look no further.

A confidence trickster named Charles Wells is the popular contender—he won 1.5 million francs at the Monte Carlo casino, but before that, he was born at Georgian Walton House in the lovely town of Broxbourne, beside the River Lea, which is 17 miles north of London.

Currently on the market via Hamptons and Kirby Colletti for offers over £1.75 million, Walton House offers just under 4000sq ft of sumptuous interiors, peppered with intricate period details which range from the early 1800’s to the late Victorian era.

Set out over four floors, the lower ground floor houses the sitting room and laundry room, as well as workshop and store room.

The kitchen, a ‘morning room’, lounge, dining room and large conservatory assume their position on the ground floor, with access from the conservatory leading out to the garden beyond.

Three of the five bedrooms can be found on the first floor, including the large master room with its show-stealing bay windows, whilst the remaining two bedrooms are located on the second floor. There are also several Juliet balconies.

Its manicured garden contains fruit trees, a summerhouse and fishpond.

Broxbourne: What you need to know

Location: In Hertfordshire, just over 17 miles north of central London. The nearest station is located within Broxbourne which links to London Liverpool Street. Other stations in the area are Rye House and Cheshunt which has overground and national rail services.

Atmosphere: The town is a popular destination for those wishing to make the grand exit from the big city, yet still be within striking distance for work and entertainment. There are a number of supermarkets plus several independent shops within the town.

Things to do: There are several golf clubs within the area, including The Hertfordshire Golf & Country Club, Nazeing Golf Club and Cheshunt Park Golf Centre. Keen anglers can head just down the road to Kings Weir whilst central London is easily reached for theatres, art galleries, shops and restaurants.

Schools: Broxbourne C of E Primary School is rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted, and Wormley C of E Primary School and The Broxbourne School are both rated ‘good’.

