A magnificent Georgian house with glorious views and a long history in Twickenham

Once home to poet Walter de la Mare, Grade II*-listed South End House combines Georgian architecture with sweeping vistas across Marble Hill Park.

South End House has it all: magnificent early Georgian architecture, long views across Marble Hill Park (and the Thames beyond), a fascinating history, exquisite gardens and a convenient location within easy reach of both Richmond and Twickenham. The Grade II*-listed property, which was once home to poet Walter de la Mare as the blue plaque on the façade commemorates, is now for sale through Savills and Knight Frank at an asking price of £10.5 million.

The house spans nearly 8,300sq ft across four floors brimming with exquisite details, from fine fireplaces to wood panelling, high corniced ceilings and a glorious mahogany staircase that rises from the galleried reception hall against a mural backdrop.

Owned by the same family for several decades, it could use some updating, but currently offers an elegant drawing room, a Gothic sitting room and a formal dining room on the ground floor (alongside a study, breakfast room and a family kitchen); entertainment areas including a large games room and a bar on the lower ground floor; and seven bedrooms upstairs, including a master bedroom with private sitting area.

Many rooms enjoy exceptional views across the walled garden and Marble Hill Park. The house also comes with a gazebo and garaging.

Walter de la Mare lived at South End House between 1940 and his death in 1956, and run into trouble with the police during the Second World War for breaking the blackout. He often entertaining at the house, with guests including Joyce Grenfell, Leonard Clark and Richard Church.

Too ill to move much during his final two years, he had a mirror placed opposite his bed to continue enjoying the views across Marble Hill Park.

South End House is for sale at £10.5 million via Knight Frank and savills — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Twickenham: What you need to know

Atmosphere: Twickenham combines a town centre with a good range of shops, a theatre and a selection of cafes and restaurants with the green spaces of Marble Hill Park, York House and the riverside.

Things to do: Walk along the Thames, immerse yourself in culture at Marble Hill House, Turner's House, the Orleans House Gallery and Strawberry Hill House, rediscover Twickenham's musical heritage at the Eel Pie Island Museum, take a ferry to Ham House (where there's also horse riding at the Ham Hosue Stables), go sailing or paddle boarding with the Twickenham Yacht Club — oh and, yes, there's also rugby.

Schools: Many well-regarded schools in both the state and the independent sectors, from Waldegrave and Orleans Park School to Jack & Jill, The Mall School, St Catherine's, Radnor House and, a little farther afield but still within easy reach, Newland House, the Lady Eleanor Holles and Hampton School.