An 8,500sq ft slice of Utopia on Richmond Hill, with poolhouse, balcony and breathtaking views

You no longer need to escape to the country in search of stunning leafy green surroundings and river frontage, like this rather substantial (and rather expensive) Georgian property in Richmond proves.

On the gentle slope of Richmond Hill, Grade I-listed The Wick is a secret Georgian paradise that feels like a country house, albeit hopping distance from the heart of the capital, enjoying as it does the only view protected by an Act of Parliament. This superb property is currently on the market via Pereds for offers over £15 million.

Lush terraced gardens meander down to an idyllic swimming pool and pool house, with the Thames elegantly curving in the distance.

There are five bedrooms, two en suite and with dressing rooms, in this 8,500sq ft property over four floors that, as well as an entrance hall and reception and dining rooms, has a vinery, conservatory, dumb waiter, former billiard room (now a studio or office), dog room, breakfast room, vaulted kitchen and storage vaults.

Unsurprisingly, the view from the drawing-room balcony is sublime.

The Wick is currently on the market via Pereds for offers in excess of £15 million

Richmond: What you need to know

Location: Richmond, or the London Borough of Richmond Upon Thames, is an affluent district that boarders the River Thames. It is approximately 10 miles from central London. It has both national and city rail links, with Richmond rail station and Richmond Underground station that offers District and Overground services.

Atmosphere: Richmond has a community feel, much similar to that of a village, rather than a borough on the outskirts of London. It benefits from a number of independent cafes, shops, restaurants, bars and pubs — many of which take advantage of the river-side setting.

Things to do: Kew Gardens is a must-visit for anyone living in or visiting London, with its rich botanical gardens and beautiful, Christmas lights display. Rugby fans will enjoy the boroughs close proximity to Twickenham, home of Twickenham Stadium and Richmond Park is a National Trust Reserve, covering 2500 acres and one of the eight Royal Parks in London.

Schools: St Elizabeth’s Catholic Primary School and The Vineyard School both received outstanding ofsted reviews. St Catherine’s School, Twickenham and Grey Court School also received outstanding ofsted reviews, and are excellent secondary options.

