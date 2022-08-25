A magnificent Grade I listed house in Northumberland that ‘retains the grandeur of a bygone era’

There are a number of distinctive features which make Milbourne Hall so remarkable, from the central domed rotunda, to the oval rooms and octagonal library, there's plenty here to captivate buyers.

What is truly ingenious about Milbourne Hall, found Pevsner, is that nearly every room is oval in shape.

Built of local iron-flecked Belsay stone, architect John Paterson’s design includes an octagonal courtyard, central rotunda, a Doric-columned portico and octagonal library, all arranged with immense symmetry; other interesting features include classical friezes, beautiful fireplaces and a secret staircase.

In a little hamlet close by the Mill Burn, a tributary of the River Pont (not far from Belsay and Morpeth), there are four bedrooms in the main house (although the principal suite’s dressing room is large enough to double as an extra), plus a two-storey, four-bedroom apartment, which could be kept separate or reintegrated with the main part.

The courtyard contains three carriage houses comprising three, three and two bedrooms, ideal for rental income. Outside, the 24 acres of land offer everything you’d expect from a house of this calibre, with a meandering drive, formal lawn, summerhouse in a walled garden, mature trees, pond, paddock, terracing and stables.

The peaceful hamlet of Milbourne is situated to the north-west of Ponteland where you’ll find a secondary school, medical centre and all day-to-day amenities, plus a golf club and leisure centre.

There’s a great primary in the neighbouring village of Belsay, rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted, and for a wider range of shops and restaurants, Morpeth, Newcastle and Gateshead are all within easy reach and offer good transportation links.

Milbourne House is currently on the market via Strutt & Parker with a guide price of £3.95 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

