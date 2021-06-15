A magnificent manor house in glorious Shropshire countryside

Grade II*-listed Marche Manor, near Westbury, in Shropshire, originally dates from the 16th century, but has been turned into an exceptional family home.

Widely recognised as England’s quietest county, Shropshire boasts some of the least-cluttered landscapes in the country. Here, Savills is handling the sale — at a guide price of £1.85 million — of exquisite Grade II*-listed Marche Manor, near the village of Halfway House, two miles from Westbury and 10 miles from Shrewsbury, in picturesque south Shropshire.

For locals, Halfway House is said to be midpoint between Shrewsbury and the Welsh border town of Welshpool; outliers see it as halfway between Birmingham and the Welsh university town of Aberystwyth.

The classic black-and-white, Elizabethan manor house offers 4,778sq ft of living space on three floors, including four main reception rooms — sitting room, dining room, drawing room and garden room — plus a study and a David Orton fitted kitchen/breakfast room on the ground floor.

The principal bedroom suite overlooks the gardens and there are three further bedrooms and a family bathroom on the first floor, plus three more bedrooms and a box room on the floor above.

According to its listing, the manor, which dates from the late 1500s with early- and late-17th-century additions, was the Gough family home from the late 15th century until the 18th century and it was probably Thomas Gough who added the early-17th-century cross-wing. Divided into farm cottages in the 19th century, it was restored in about 1898 by F. W. Wateridge, who bought the estate in 1892.

The manor stands in 17 acres of gardens, grounds and paddocks, the whole beautifully restored and renovated by the present owners, who have created an impressive new walled garden. The main lawn area, originally tennis courts, now serves as a helipad. A summer house, tucked away behind an arbour, has a 43ft rose arch that frames magnificent views towards the Stiperstones National Nature Reserve and the Welsh hills.

There’s also a range of traditional farm buildings arranged in an L-shape around a grass courtyard. Currently used as storage, they have planning consent for conversion to seven residential dwellings.

In 2001, the owners built a large, steel-framed farm building with scope for a variety of uses, including American-barn stabling or to house a classic-car collection.

Marche Manor is for sale at £1.85 million via Savills — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Westbury: What you need to know