A magnificent Palladian Villa that celebrates Italian style in the heart of Somerset — and it could be yours for £8 million

Wadbury House has been the subject of a meticulous restoration and is one of the most impressive properties to cross our pages in recent times.

If you can look through photos of Wadbury House and not be left speechless, then congratulation, you’re made of stronger stuff than we are.

At first glance, the exquisite — and we really do mean exquisite — Palladian Villa demands attention. It was built in 1840 by ‘prominent Victorian architect’ James Wilson, and stands on the site of an ancient hill fort dating back to 800BC, known as Wadbury Camp. The hill fort used to protect the mining district of the Mendip Hills in pre-Roman times.

Made of Bath stone ashlar and decorated by the autumnal jewel tones of climbing Ivy, Wadbury House sets high precedence from the start, and finds itself currently on the market via Savills for offers over £8 million.

George Nares, from Savills Country Department, comments: “I can’t think of a better opportunity to live in a grand country house in the most desirable part of Somerset, if not the entire South West.

Not only do you have a beautifully renovated and architecturally important estate, but with the ever fashionable Bath close by, along with renowned Babington House on the doorstep you have amenities that are second to none. I am sure that Wadbury House will draw interest from far and wide because the house offers the very best lifestyle the countryside has to offer.”

The Grade II Listed country house is being sold by Kate Brindle and her husband, who have lived at the property for the past 12 years and who undertook an extensive 18-month restoration programme to considerably improve the house of ‘Italianate design’; even going so far as to source fireplaces from Europe to remain in keeping with the original era and Italian style that runs throughout.

Each room is generously proportioned, with high ceilings, elegant floor-to-ceiling windows with original shutters, striking fireplaces, and wide oak floorboards. The Bath stone orangery is a new addition, created by renowned Bath architect Simon Morray-Jones, that beautifully merges with the original house so that you would never know it’s a new addition.

Amounting to over 10,000sq ft with eight bedrooms and extensive accommodation, there is also ‘an abundance of ancillary accommodation.’

The stone Coach House is particularly captivating, located across the courtyard from the main house, and has been split into two and therefore lends itself as staff accommodation, for guests or even as letting opportunities. The half closest to Wadbury House is formed of four bedrooms (one en-suite), a kitchen, sitting room and garden; while the second half of the house has two en-suite bedrooms (one with a dressing room) and an enclosed section of the pretty courtyard.

Within the courtyard itself are converted stables with two en-suite bedrooms and a one-bedroom annexe, attached to the house and with lovely views across the parkland.

Additionally, by the entrance to the grounds is a two-bed stone gatehouse, known as Wadbury Lodge and halfway along the drive you’ll find Wadbury Fort — a charming three-bed cottage.

Suffice to say the ancillary accommodation is plentiful. Yet there is potential for more in the shape of a large agricultural barn and further outbuildings, subject to all necessary planning consent.

In total, the gardens and grounds extend to 37 acres, providing ‘complete rural isolation’ according to the agents. A stone terrace surrounds the house and swimming pool, making it the perfect place to entertain in the summer months.

Terraced lawns extend down to an Italian garden with a stone pond and ornate fountain at its centre. A mix of formal gardens, wildflower meadows, protected woodland and a fabulous collection of mature trees and shrubs form the rest of the garden and grounds.

A fascinating feature is the Italian Beech tree, planted in the turning circle in front of the house during the Victorian era, which, over time, has grown to create both Italian and English leaves — a fitting symbolic nod to the larger style and heart of Wadbury House.

Wadbury House is situated close to the hugely popular and quintessential Somerset village of Mells and just 2.5 miles from Babington House Country Club. Within the village is a local church, shop, café, post office, primary school and well-regarded pub.

The towns of Wells (12 miles to the west) and Frome (3.5 miles to the east) offer excellent day-to-day amenities, whilst Bath and Bristol are easily reached, providing further leisure and cultural facilities. Schooling in the area is excellent, with Millfield School, Downside, Sherborne School for Boys and Girls and All Hallows.

Wadbury House is currently on the market via Savills for offers over £8 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.